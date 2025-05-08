Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar lit the rap world on fire last year when they released "Like That," which not only dissed Drake and J. Cole but previewed a wild 2024 for hip-hop. But after the track's incredible success and notoriety, it seems like one of its main inspirations wants his comeuppance.

According to HipHopDX, Rodney O filed a lawsuit against the trio and the estate of Barry White over alleged unpaid royalties from the song. Rodney claims they never secured a proper release for the sample, omitted him from songwriting credits in Grammys submission, and refused to show him the version of "Like That" featuring K.Dot.

For those unaware, Rodney O and Joe Cooley's "Everlasting Bass" was sampled on the Pluto and Metro cut plus its Kanye West remix. "Everlasting Bass" itself samples Barry White's "I'm Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby," which the Ye remix also samples overtly.

Reportedly, a rep for Metro told TMZ he secured the sample rights from Rodney O for $50,000. In addition, the representative suggested Rodney's real issues should be with the Barry White estate due to their royalty issues with Epic Records. The estate hasn't reportedly commented on the lawsuit at press time.

Who Is Rodney O?

If you didn't already know, Rodney O is a Southern California rapper who worked alongside Compton colleague Joe Cooley. In the late 1980s and the early '90s, they had a massive influence on Miami bass and also stand as West Coast pioneers.

"It is crazy because the song was big when it came out and for it to be even bigger now all these years later, it’s crazy," Rodney told Vibe last year concerning "Everlasting Bass" and how Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar revitalized it. "I heard the song, I knew it was good, but when it comes out and the world hears it how you hear it and react to it the way you reacted to it, that’s confirmation.

"Every song that I’ve cleared, they’ve sent it to me prior and I’ve been able to check it out," he continued. "A lot of people used the same sample in the past. But when I heard [‘Like That’], they totally demolished it. Somebody called me the day before it came out and said, ‘Hey man, I got some news for you…I actually heard Kendrick is on that record.’

"And I was like, 'No, Kendrick ain’t on that record because I have it,'" Rodney concluded of the chart-topping homage. "Songs now, they’ll be two minutes and 30 seconds, so when I heard it, I’m like, ‘That’s the whole song.’ So I said, ‘He might be on a remix or something like that,’ that’s what I’m thinking."