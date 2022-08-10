copyright lawsuit
- MusicFrench Montana Scores “Technical Win" In Copyright CaseAccording to Judge Nancy L. Maldonado, "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicThe Weeknd Settles "Call Out My Name" Copyright LawsuitThe Weeknd has reached a settlement in the copyright lawsuit regarding "Call Out My Name."By Cole Blake
- MusicRoddy Ricch Hit With Lawsuit Over "The Box": ReportGreg Perry is seeking damages after claiming that Ricch's "The Box" sounds similar to his 1975 song “Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds).” By Jada Ojii
- MusicTaylor Swift Says She Never Heard Of 3LW Before "Shake It Off" LawsuitTaylor Swift said "Shake It Off" was "written entirely by me" after she was accused of stealing lyrics from 3LW's "Players Gon' Play."By Aron A.