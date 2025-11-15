DJ Vlad Blasts "Clout-Chasing" Joyner Lucas For Not Understanding Lawsuit

Joyner Lucas, behind the Palladium after the Sept. 5 show. © Jason Greenough / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
DJ Vlad is suing Joyner Lucas for copyright infringement, a move the rapper absolutely eviscerated online.

DJ Vlad recently sat down for an interview with Wack 100 on VladTV in which he answered questions about his Joyner Lucas lawsuit. For those unaware, he's suing the rapper for copyright infringement, alleging he lost out on money when Lucas reposted a clip of one of his interviews without giving him the proper credit.

In response, the Massachusetts MC blasted this move on social media. He accused Vlad of trying to get an interview out of him and resorting to petty means for the sake of clout. However, in DJ Vlad's latest response to this drama, he called Joyner the clout-chaser and said he and his manager "do not seem very smart."

First off, Wack recalled a conversation with Joyner Lucas in which he said he doesn't like the journalist and media personality's whole approach, vibe, and status. Vlad argued that he has to protect his content, his monetization, and his copyrighted material, especially when things like Lucas' repost go viral and generate a lot of social media engagement.

Joyner Lucas DJ Vlad Lawsuit

Then, he said that he was in contact with the rapper's manager before this situation popped off, trying to line something up. But when Joyner Lucas' beef with U.K. rappers began, his repost of the Aries Spears interview making fun of them didn't include the VladTV logo. Plus, DJ Vlad didn't like how Joyner doesn't like Vlad but still reposted his content.

He also called Joyner the clout-chaser, since Vlad tried to go to court over this in quiet after Lucas allegedly was cool with an interview. But privately, Joyner slammed him, so the lawsuit launched.

Elsewhere, DJ Vlad is going at other folks online. Amid the racism scandal causing backlash for Rory right now, he called him out for always trash-talking him and his whiteness. "Rory spent years talking s**t about me, trying to push the 'I'm white but I'm not like Vlad' narrative," Vlad tweeted. "He was right. Now, everyone sees that Rory has always been racist towards black women. I'm nothing like him."

We will see how Joyner Lucas responds to all this. For now, it seems like they will really go to court over this.

