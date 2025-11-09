Joyner Lucas Eviscerates DJ Vlad's Copyright Lawsuit Against Him

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Recoding artist Joyner Lucas performs during halftime of game six of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
DJ Vlad claims that Joyner Lucas reposted a VladTV interview clip without his permission and without providing credit.

DJ Vlad often finds himself in the middle of many hip-hop controversies involving fanbases and rappers, and his most recent battle is a legal one with Joyner Lucas. Vlad sued him for alleged copyright infringement, claiming he profited off of reposting a VladTV interview clip of Aries Spears mocking U.K. hip-hop without seeking permission from Vlad or giving VladTV credit.

After this news broke, the Massachusetts MC took to Twitter with a scathing message. "When you get sued Becuz you ain’t wanna do a interview," the "NVM" artist wrote. "SMH lame n***a been stalking me for YEARS to go on his weak a** channel and when he finally realized I won’t sit down with his b***h a** because I hate everything about him, he decides he gonna try to extort me out of one instead.. Smh @djvlad YOU GOTTA BE THE B***HEST OF ALL B***H N***AZ ALIVE. You wanted clout so bad so here’s your clout… [clown emoji] hoe."

Lucas included alleged text screenshots of DJ Vlad offering to drop the lawsuit in exchange for an interview, and a screenshot of his response. "Dear vlad.... Suck my d**k," he expressed. "Call your attorney and do whatever you have to do. I wasn't ever doing an interview with you before in this lifetime and your def not getting an interview now. So settle your legal matters however you want to settle them p***y. I always thought you was a b***h and this just confirms the kind of b***h you are. No way in this lifetime or the next will I ever allow someone like you to try to extort me out of an interview. You got me all the way f***ed up."

Joyner Lucas DJ Vlad Lawsuit

DJ Vlad actually responded to the ADHD 2 spitter via Twitter, reposting it on his Instagram. "I'm going to respond to Joyner Lucas' temper tantrum over me suing him for copyright infringement later this week," he wrote. "Everything I'll talk about will be facts. They're gonna skip that part, though."

Kind of sounds like what 6ix9ine has been saying in his recent VladTV interviews. Let's see what the next move is on either side...

