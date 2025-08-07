DJ Akademiks and DJ Vlad sat down for a discussion on the Off The Record podcast, in which they spoke about G Herbo calling them out during an appearnace on The Adam Friedland Show. During the interview, Friedland remarked that Akademiks and Vlad have both "made careers" off of exploiting Chicago rappers and the violent neighborhoods they're from. In turn, Herbo challenged them to donate $100,000 to Chicago youth organizations.

"I have donated money to organizations from Chicago before, but this is like a new iteration of a call to action saying basically we need to give back to Chicago because we profited off of them," Ak told Vlad, as caught by Complex. From there, Vlad described Friedland as a "Jewish kid who probably got beat up" and is "trying to be tough."

DJ Akademiks G Herbo

Akademiks also brought up his old "The War in Chiraq" YouTube channel. "I always told people I could've did The War in Chiraq better," Ak said of the series. "Being I've done this media thing now for 15 years … With my experience at this point, I would have done it very differently. I would have had a lot more empathy. I would've did it satirically and I would have given a lot more different POVs with understanding the victims and the people who are being affected."