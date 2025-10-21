G Herbo Puts DJ Vlad On Blast Over Shady Interview Remarks

Recently, DJ Vlad called out G Herbo, claiming that he refuses to sit down with him for an interview now despite having done so before he made it big. "Artists feel that coming up they can do VladTV but once they get to a certain level, they don't have to mess with VladTV anymore," the personality explained. "For example, G Herbo. I was talking to his people about doing an interview, and ultimately, he passed. But he did some podcast that got 678 views. Not 678,000, 678. Less than a thousand views. He spent an hour on this podcast but he wouldn't do VladTV."

"VladTV was interviewing him over and over again on his come-up, but once he gets to a certain level he don't want to do VladTV anymore because 'VladTV is the feds now' and whatever," he continued. "I feel like that's lame, but that's life."

This didn't sit right with G Herbo, who quickly issued a fiery response. In a lengthy Instagram comment, he insisted that DJ Vlad had nothing to do with his success and made it clear that he'll do whichever interviews he wants.

DJ Vlad & G Herbo Beef

"Vlad you didn’t do sh*t 4 me! Like nothing @ all!" he began, per DJ Akademiks. "You think the interviews that we did in the past is what blew me up? 🤣 YOU GOTTA BE SH*TTING ME!!! You called me every time not the other way around!! I obviously had some kind of motion I didn’t even know who the f*ck you was when I first did an interview I promise!"

"I wasn’t even in the loop back then!" G Herbo continued. "I just showed up wherever my team told me to & I’ll do another podcast & get 2 views! I do what I wanna do! That’s the exact reason why I’m not pulling up on yo goofy a**! Cuz you care about views that’s why you do and ask the sh*t you ask! I’m not f*cking wit it! I don’t like what you represent & you got no principle! You don’t give a f*ck about me or nobody you interview you a get a n***a killed and sent to jail and be on to the next victim you take advantage of for clicks and views! F*ck you Buddy!"