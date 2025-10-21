G Herbo Puts DJ Vlad On Blast Over Shady Interview Remarks

BY Caroline Fisher 221 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
G Herbo Puts DJ Vlad On Blast Hip Hop News
G Herbo opens for the "Future and Friends - One Big Party Tour" on Sunday March 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. Jovanny Hernandez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, DJ Vlad called out G Herbo for turning down an interview with him once he made a name for himself.

Recently, DJ Vlad called out G Herbo, claiming that he refuses to sit down with him for an interview now despite having done so before he made it big. "Artists feel that coming up they can do VladTV but once they get to a certain level, they don't have to mess with VladTV anymore," the personality explained. "For example, G Herbo. I was talking to his people about doing an interview, and ultimately, he passed. But he did some podcast that got 678 views. Not 678,000, 678. Less than a thousand views. He spent an hour on this podcast but he wouldn't do VladTV."

"VladTV was interviewing him over and over again on his come-up, but once he gets to a certain level he don't want to do VladTV anymore because 'VladTV is the feds now' and whatever," he continued. "I feel like that's lame, but that's life."

This didn't sit right with G Herbo, who quickly issued a fiery response. In a lengthy Instagram comment, he insisted that DJ Vlad had nothing to do with his success and made it clear that he'll do whichever interviews he wants.

Read More: G Herbo Shares Thoughts On NBA YoungBoy's Chicago Show Being Canceled

DJ Vlad & G Herbo Beef

"Vlad you didn’t do sh*t 4 me! Like nothing @ all!" he began, per DJ Akademiks. "You think the interviews that we did in the past is what blew me up? 🤣 YOU GOTTA BE SH*TTING ME!!! You called me every time not the other way around!! I obviously had some kind of motion I didn’t even know who the f*ck you was when I first did an interview I promise!"

"I wasn’t even in the loop back then!" G Herbo continued. "I just showed up wherever my team told me to & I’ll do another podcast & get 2 views! I do what I wanna do! That’s the exact reason why I’m not pulling up on yo goofy a**! Cuz you care about views that’s why you do and ask the sh*t you ask! I’m not f*cking wit it! I don’t like what you represent & you got no principle! You don’t give a f*ck about me or nobody you interview you a get a n***a killed and sent to jail and be on to the next victim you take advantage of for clicks and views! F*ck you Buddy!"

At the time of writing, DJ Vlad has not addressed G Herbo's latest remarks.

Read More: DJ Vlad Advises Cardi B & Nicki Minaj To Stick To The Music As Beef Escalates

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
G Herbo DJ Akademiks Vlad Donate Money Chicago Hip Hop News Music G Herbo Thinks DJ Akademiks & DJ Vlad Should Donate Money To Chicago Due To Their Coverage 2.3K
Image via HNHH Pop Culture 600Breezy Shares Best Advice He Got From Drake & Travis Scott 1.8K
2022 Revolt Summit Pop Culture Boosie Badazz Defends DJ Vlad: "How The F**k He The Police?" 1400
ghcb Music G Herbo Denies IG Rant Was About Chris Brown, Breezy Backs Him Up 2.5K
Comments 0