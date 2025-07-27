G Herbo Thinks DJ Akademiks & DJ Vlad Should Donate Money To Chicago Due To Their Coverage

G Herbo shared his sympathetic but urgent thoughts on media figures like DJ Akademiks and DJ Vlad on "The Adam Friedland Show."

G Herbo is one of Chicago drill's most iconic artists, which means he has a lot to say about folks like DJ Vlad and DJ Akademiks covering the city's street developments. While he doesn't have an issue overall with this approach, he thinks they could go the extra mile to contribute positively to the community.

Per Complex, during Herb's recent appearance on The Adam Friedland Show, the host asked him about folks like Vlad making money off of Chicago hip-hop culture and street life. His response also came with a challenge for these journalists and commentators.

"I don't give a f**k about that s**t, but if I did, I would probably be like, 'Cut me in,'" G Herbo remarked concerning folks like DJ Akademiks. "I feel like all those kind of guys, what they should do is give to a nonprofit organization in Chicago. I'ma challenge them to do that. Like, Akademiks, Vlad, all you n***as that made money off the culture and people dying and bloodshed and s**t like that, go donate $20,000 to $50,000 to a nonprofit organization that focus on just the betterment of kids."

G Herbo Girlfriend

Also, he said he's "cool" with Ak but doesn't "agree with everything he does," whereas Adam Friedland was more critical of the media personality and reporter. He thinks Akademiks "sucks up to other men," and put him "on notice" to donate $100K to an organization of there choice or risk being a "b***h."

"[H]e pick and choose when he want to be like a real n***a or aggressor, or say certain s**t that's just like, your moral code should never allow you to say," G Herbo expressed. "'Cause you made so much money off this s**t. Y'all go donate $100,000 and write that s**t off on y'all taxes, bro."

Meanwhile, G Herbo has other drama to address, and we will see if DJ Akademiks and DJ Vlad respond to these remarks. His girlfriend Taina Williams is still holding him down, and a lot of recent reflections have led to interesting revelations about his personal life. Perhaps the near future will hold some more developments.

