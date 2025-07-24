N3on Offers Charlamagne Tha God A Backhanded Olive Branch Over "The Breakfast Club" Interview

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 656 Views
N3on Charlamagne Tha God Breakfast Club Interview Hip Hop News
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: YouTuber N3on attends the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
"The Breakfast Club" and N3on drew backlash for their on-air interview addressing his past controversies with racism.

Not every streamer or content creator gets to cross over into more traditional media, but N3on's interview with The Breakfast Club last week certainly caused a stir. His fans blasted how the hosts like Charlamagne Tha God and Jess Hilarious brought up his past controversies regarding racism, whether they have to do with his previous remarks or attitudes from his fanbase. The interview abruptly ended after some clashes.

The media personality himself addressed the matter in various livestreams, thanking Adin Ross for defending him. He appreciated the radio show giving him a slot, but called the interview an "interrogation" that constantly tried to get something out of him. "The motive was just very f***ed up," N3on remarked, according to N3onHub on Twitter.

At another point, while talking about the situation, he addressed Charlamagne Tha God specifically, per @korzawyd on Twitter. "I just want to say man, really deep inside, genuinely, alright?" N3on expressed. "Charlamagne, I'm going to make peace with you, okay? I got no bad blood with you, no problems. You said what you said, it's okay. It's alright, you know? Things happen. [...] Charlamagne, alright? As a peace offering, I'm going to give you a first-class ticket to Turkey, okay? You're going to fix your hair, and then we're going to come back and we're going to run it back, okay?"

N3on & Charlamagne Tha God

However, Charlamagne Tha God already addressed N3on's interview. "I feel, like, old talking to them [streamers], little 20-year-old," he told Andrew Schulz on their Brilliant Idiots podcast. "I was sitting there like, 'Yo, 10 years ago, you was 10, bro.' I've been doing radio longer than somebody like N3on's been alive. Now, the one thing I will say about all of those streamers. People like a N3on… I don't think they expect to receive what it is they put out. So they might be the type that trolls all of the time and tries to get the joke off on people. But you're dealing with veterans."

"Now, I don't like that s**t he said about, you know, Kai [Cenat] and Kai's mother," Charlamagne Tha God continued. "I don't even want to repeat it, but it was some some wild s**t. [...] I told him [N3on] this in the interview. I said, 'You learned something that a lot of your peers haven't learned yet and that [is], there is consequences to your words and your actions.' He was telling us about how his manager got jumped and some people saw what he lived at and pulled up in masks and all types of s**t like that. So it's just like, yeah, I'm glad you learned that early because in this day and age, that s**t could end bad."

