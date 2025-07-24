50 Cent attempted to troll Rick Ross on Instagram, this week, by sharing a blurry video of him cozying up with someone on a yacht. In the caption, 50 implied it was a man and questioned the Miami rapper's sexuality. “Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat! Thats not AI," he wrote.

Despite the claim, many fans in the comments section suggested that it was actually a woman and corrected him. Several suggested it was model Jazzma Kendrick, although neither she nor Ross have confirmed that.

Afterward, Ross responded to the attempt at trolling with a video on Instagram. “Curtis Curtis Curtis, you’re so infatuated with my lifestyle,” he said, while smoking a cigar in a pool, as caught by AllHipHop. “You seen me on a yacht with a Black, beautiful woman and I hope you don’t have anything against Black, beautiful women, Curtis. What are you insinuating here? We know you just had your heart shattered. When you found out what we found out, we all found out together, and we know that’s the mother of your youngest son. But you gotta give beautiful Black women a chance, Curtis. You’re a hurt ho, but get over it, man.”

Rick Ross & 50 Cent Beef

It's far from the first time 50 Cent and Rick Ross have traded shots on social media. Earlier this year, 50 trolled Ross for serving as a "special guest" for the Millennium Tour. "N**gas get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow," he wrote online. "HE not a surprise guest he can’t sell a ticket. LOL."