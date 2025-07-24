Rick Ross Goes Off On 50 Cent After His Latest Trolling Attempt Backfires

WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This is far from the first time 50 Cent and Rick Ross have traded shots with one another on social media.

50 Cent attempted to troll Rick Ross on Instagram, this week, by sharing a blurry video of him cozying up with someone on a yacht. In the caption, 50 implied it was a man and questioned the Miami rapper's sexuality. “Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat! Thats not AI," he wrote.

Despite the claim, many fans in the comments section suggested that it was actually a woman and corrected him. Several suggested it was model Jazzma Kendrick, although neither she nor Ross have confirmed that.

Afterward, Ross responded to the attempt at trolling with a video on Instagram. “Curtis Curtis Curtis, you’re so infatuated with my lifestyle,” he said, while smoking a cigar in a pool, as caught by AllHipHop. “You seen me on a yacht with a Black, beautiful woman and I hope you don’t have anything against Black, beautiful women, Curtis. What are you insinuating here? We know you just had your heart shattered. When you found out what we found out, we all found out together, and we know that’s the mother of your youngest son. But you gotta give beautiful Black women a chance, Curtis. You’re a hurt ho, but get over it, man.”

Read More: 50 Cent's Attempt To Clown Rick Ross For Kissing A Man Goes Wrong After Internet Corrects Him

Rick Ross & 50 Cent Beef

It's far from the first time 50 Cent and Rick Ross have traded shots on social media. Earlier this year, 50 trolled Ross for serving as a "special guest" for the Millennium Tour. "N**gas get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow," he wrote online. "HE not a surprise guest he can’t sell a ticket. LOL."

Last month, 50 attempted to team up with Ross' ex, Tia Kemp, by offering her a television show deal. “Yo I like Tia, I think she should replace Wendy Williams. LETS MAKE A DEAL!,” he said in response to one of her viral videos on social media, as caught by Vibe.

Read More: Rick Ross Has Internet Cackling For This Image That Trolls Drake's Suspicious Abs

