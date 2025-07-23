50 Cent's Attempt To Clown Rick Ross For Kissing A Man Goes Wrong After Internet Corrects Him

BY Zachary Horvath 2.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Kicks Off "In Da Club" Residency In Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 27: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs on the first night of his six-date residency "In Da Club" at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino on December 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
50 Cent and Rick Ross have traded a lot of jabs over the years, and sometimes, they aren't always going to land.

50 Cent has poured a lot of his energy into beefing with other rappers that he may be starting to get some fatigue. For example, his latest attempt at trying to embarrass Rick Ross has been completely foiled by the internet. As caught by DJ Akademiks, Fif believed he caught the MMG boss kissing another man on a yacht.

He hopped on his Instagram to repost the evidence captioning it, "Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat! Thats not AI." However, according to internet sleuths Rozay was instead vibing with model, Jazzma Kendrick.

It's hard to make out for certain if it is her as the original footage is grainy and captured from a lengthy distance. However, when taking a closer look, it does at least appear to not be a man that Rick Ross is getting snuggly with. Whether or not its Jazzma Kendrick remains to fully be seen.

Folks in the comments section are swearing up and down that is her, though. Moreover, they are having a good time teasing 50 Cent for the misstep. "That’s a super model and she bad af. Hard to diss this kinda flex. Lol," one person writes.

Read More: Top 10 Nike Air Force 1 Collabs That Broke The Internet

50 Cent Rick Ross Beef

"That’s a female with a low cut," adds another. The rest of the comments were fairly mixed, still laughing with 50 Cent for his comedic caption. Some were also siding with 50, believing that Ross was in fact with getting down with another man.

Ultimately, it will be up to the hitmaker or potentially Jazzma Kendrick to confirm or deny this. It's been a little bit since Rick and Fif have went after one another online. The last time we saw any sort of jab was last month regarding Rozay's ex, Tia Kemp.

After one of her wild and entertaining rants, 50 extended a reality TV show offer to her, potentially an attempt to get under his enemy's skin. Moreover, in March the New York rapper clowned him for seemingly being an opener for Bow Wow on a recent tour. "N****s get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow. HE not a surprise guest he can’t sell a ticket. LOL." 

Read More: Top 10 Nike Air Force 1 Collabs That Broke The Internet

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
50 Cent Tia Kemp Wendy Williams Rick Ross Hip Hop News Pop Culture 50 Cent Offers To Make Tia Kemp The Next Wendy Williams Amid Rick Ross Beef 2.2K
Rick Ross Threatens 50 Cent Masters Hip Hop News Music Rick Ross Threatens To Buy 50 Cent’s Masters After Getting Clowned For Bow Wow Tour 9.9K
NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala Music 50 Cent Continues Trolling Rick Ross For Seemingly Opening For Bow Wow On Tour 2.6K
Comments 0