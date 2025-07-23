50 Cent has poured a lot of his energy into beefing with other rappers that he may be starting to get some fatigue. For example, his latest attempt at trying to embarrass Rick Ross has been completely foiled by the internet. As caught by DJ Akademiks, Fif believed he caught the MMG boss kissing another man on a yacht.

He hopped on his Instagram to repost the evidence captioning it, "Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat! Thats not AI." However, according to internet sleuths Rozay was instead vibing with model, Jazzma Kendrick.

It's hard to make out for certain if it is her as the original footage is grainy and captured from a lengthy distance. However, when taking a closer look, it does at least appear to not be a man that Rick Ross is getting snuggly with. Whether or not its Jazzma Kendrick remains to fully be seen.

Folks in the comments section are swearing up and down that is her, though. Moreover, they are having a good time teasing 50 Cent for the misstep. "That’s a super model and she bad af. Hard to diss this kinda flex. Lol," one person writes.

50 Cent Rick Ross Beef

"That’s a female with a low cut," adds another. The rest of the comments were fairly mixed, still laughing with 50 Cent for his comedic caption. Some were also siding with 50, believing that Ross was in fact with getting down with another man.

Ultimately, it will be up to the hitmaker or potentially Jazzma Kendrick to confirm or deny this. It's been a little bit since Rick and Fif have went after one another online. The last time we saw any sort of jab was last month regarding Rozay's ex, Tia Kemp.

After one of her wild and entertaining rants, 50 extended a reality TV show offer to her, potentially an attempt to get under his enemy's skin. Moreover, in March the New York rapper clowned him for seemingly being an opener for Bow Wow on a recent tour. "N****s get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow. HE not a surprise guest he can’t sell a ticket. LOL."