Tia Kemp is certainly no stranger to speaking her mind online. She did just that earlier this month during one of her famous rants, in which she denied going after younger men. “I’m not that, the YNs wants to screw ME!,” she declared at the time. “I’m not trying to screw the YNs, so therefore, I’m not a cougar! Ok? I’m not a cat, I’m not anything of a feline!”

Kemp's rant ended up capturing the attention of 50 Cent, who took to Instagram today to weigh in. Fif was so amused by the rant that he said he'd consider creating a show for her. “Yo I like Tia, I think she should replace Wendy Williams. LETS MAKE A DEAL!,” he wrote.

It goes without saying that Kemp is entertaining, but it's also possible that 50 Cent has an ulterior motive for offering her a show. He has a long-running feud with the father of her child, Rick Ross, and this could be yet another attempt at getting under his skin.

50 Cent & Rick Ross Beef

50 Cent and Rick Ross have been at odds for years now, and Fif never hesitates to throw jabs at Rozay online. Back in March, for example, he mocked the Mississippi-born performer after it was announced that he'd be joining the "Millennium Tour."

"N****s get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow," he wrote at the time. "HE not a surprise guest he can’t sell a ticket. LOL." He didn't stop there either, continuing to troll Ross the following day by posting a screenshot of a Complex article about his clowning.