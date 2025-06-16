Tia Kemp is calling out Diddy's celebrity circle, demanding public support as the mogul faces serious legal troubles.

Following Ye’s recent appearance at Diddy’s court hearing, Kemp took to Instagram Live, urging others close to Combs to stand by him—not with words, but in person.

Her message began with Yung Miami of City Girls, a longtime rumored love interest. “Yung Miami, I love you,” Kemp said. “But get to that courthouse. Don’t let that man walk in alone.”

She made it clear: those who’ve shared the spotlight with Diddy shouldn’t disappear now.

Kemp didn’t stop there. She called on DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, French Montana, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, and Saucy Santana to publicly support their friend during his legal ordeal. Her pointed words were filled with urgency and expectation.

She also challenged Diddy’s past romantic partners and associates to appear. Joie Chavis, Jennifer Lopez, and Gina Huynh were all mentioned.

“Jennifer Lopez, get your ass down there too,” she said. “Gina, where the f**k you at?”

Her blunt delivery underscored the seriousness of her call. Kemp’s appeal wasn’t gossip—it was a challenge to those who’ve built careers and clout beside Diddy. She demanded loyalty now that his image and freedom were at stake.

Her comments reflect rising pressure around Combs, who’s facing multiple lawsuits and investigations. Kemp’s viral video has sparked conversation, raising questions about who truly stands by Diddy in crisis.

Social media would be split on agreeing with Kemp's request. "She 100% right too," commented a fan on The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post. "They knew what he was doing."

Another fan claimed celebrities aren't going near the Manhattan courtroom. They commented, "Them people staying far away from that courthouse."