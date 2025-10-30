Tia Kemp Wants People To Stop Sending Her Videos Of Rick Ross

Tia Kemp lost her cool after people started flooding her DMs with videos of Rick Ross showing off his new diamond-cut veneers. However, Kemp dragging Ross on the internet is nothing new. She's known to weigh in on conversations regarding her ex-husband, Ross, online. Last year for example, Rick Ross was caught off guard and got punched in the face by a fan during Vancouver's Ignite Music Festival. She proceeded to roast him, made fun of his physical appearance, and more. Then, to top it all off, she showed love to Drake in the comments section of one of his Instagram posts, which he responded to by calling her his "goat."

In the latest social media rant, Kemp told her followers to stop sending her clips of a man she clearly doesn’t care for. She particularly was not interested in seeing his new teeth. Moreover, she even bashed him for having to get them done "every year." She doubled down on her boundary. Telling fans, if you keep sending her videos of someone she “don’t f— with,” she warned, she’ll block the sender and their account.

Tia Kemp Is Tired Of The Internet

Many social users laughed at Kemp’s reaction and even agreed with her. "I’m down with the energy she’s on," wrote one person. "If I don’t mess with some one and you send me their ish, I’ll block you too." Another person commented, "I love how Tia be on Rick Ross neck!" One more user wrote her rant off as a typical love-hate relationship. "She really hate him and love him at the same time," they said.