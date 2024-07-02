Tia Kemp Addresses Rick Ross’ “Pedo Vs Granny” Diss After Supporting Drake

Tia Kemp continues to drag her ex.

Over the weekend, Rick Ross was caught off guard after a performance at Vancouver's Ignite Music Festival. Reportedly, he had his DJ play Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track, "Not Like Us," prompting tension in the crowd. Eventually, an alleged Drake fan confronted him with a punch to the face, resulting in a huge brawl.

As expected, the footage went viral, and Ross' ex-wife Tia Kemp was quick to weigh in. She roasted the hitmaker for what she saw as a failed attempt to fight back, made fun of his physical appearance, and more. She later showed love to Drake in the comments section of one of his latest Instagram posts, which he responded to by calling her his "goat."

Tia Kemp Criticizes Rick Ross' Family Life

This clearly rubbed Ross the wrong way, as he later tagged them both, writing "pedo vs. granny." She didn't appreciate the diss and rushed online to fire back. In a new clip, Kemp questions why Ross is calling her a "granny" while he himself is still having babies despite having an adult son. "Every baby you've been having is aunties and uncles by the time they're days old," she said. "They can't even enjoy being a f*cking newborn. Please tighten up with that 'granny' sh*t."