Tia Kemp Addresses Rick Ross’ “Pedo Vs Granny” Diss After Supporting Drake

Legendz Of The Streetz Featuring Rick Ross, Jeezy, T.I., Trina And DJ Drama - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during the Legendz Of The Streetz tour at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Tia Kemp continues to drag her ex.

Over the weekend, Rick Ross was caught off guard after a performance at Vancouver's Ignite Music Festival. Reportedly, he had his DJ play Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track, "Not Like Us," prompting tension in the crowd. Eventually, an alleged Drake fan confronted him with a punch to the face, resulting in a huge brawl.

As expected, the footage went viral, and Ross' ex-wife Tia Kemp was quick to weigh in. She roasted the hitmaker for what she saw as a failed attempt to fight back, made fun of his physical appearance, and more. She later showed love to Drake in the comments section of one of his latest Instagram posts, which he responded to by calling her his "goat."

Tia Kemp Criticizes Rick Ross' Family Life

This clearly rubbed Ross the wrong way, as he later tagged them both, writing "pedo vs. granny." She didn't appreciate the diss and rushed online to fire back. In a new clip, Kemp questions why Ross is calling her a "granny" while he himself is still having babies despite having an adult son. "Every baby you've been having is aunties and uncles by the time they're days old," she said. "They can't even enjoy being a f*cking newborn. Please tighten up with that 'granny' sh*t."

Kemp also added a few more jabs about his altercation in Canada, making it clear that she won't be holding back anytime soon. As for Drake, he hasn't directly addressed any of this, though he did appear to have a blast celebrating Canada Day with Kevin Durant despite the drama. What do you think of Tia Kemp's reaction to Rick Ross calling her "granny"? Do you agree with her or not? What about his recent run-in with alleged Drake fans in Vancouver? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

