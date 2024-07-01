50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross For Getting Jumped By Drake Fans In Canada

Was there any ever doubt that 50 Cent, a trolling master, would eviscerate his rival Rick Ross in defense of his friend Drake?

Rick Ross recently learned the hard way that all his Drake trolling could get him in trouble, as a group of OVO fans attacked him and his crew last night (Sunday, June 30) for allegedly playing Kendrick Lamar's Drizzy diss, "Not Like Us," at a Vancouver music festival in Canada. Of course, this resulted in a whole lot of social media discussion as fans reacted to the latest chapter in the great rap beef of 2024. So with all that conversation and debate going around, did you ever think that trolling master 50 Cent wasn't going to offer his two cents?

"LMAO [laughing emoji]," 50 Cent captioned his repost of the Rick Ross and Drake fans footage on Instagram on Monday morning (July 1). "THE GREAT ESCAPE! MEEKA CALL [phone emoji] THE CHASERS, THEY ARE CHASING ME. [laughing emoji] LOL." Funnily enough, it seems like the 6ix God himself liked a post about this incident on IG, although he hasn't spoken on it publicly as of writing this article. We can only imagine that he must feel quite flattered, vindicated, and overjoyed at this confrontation.

Elsewhere, one of 50 Cent's other allusions in this IG caption concerns his ongoing beef with Meek Mill, which recently re-escalated after some social media shots. However, it's interesting because one of Fif's friends, Mike Knox, recently apologized to someone from the Philly MC's entourage for dissing him, so it's clear that at least some people on both sides want to cool down. Presumably, the G-Unit mogul doesn't agree, or else he probably wouldn't have referenced Meek in this message. Still, for him, it's all jokes and he's been doing it for too long to change, so we doubt we'll see them reconcile anytime soon.