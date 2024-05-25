Rick Ross Responds To 50 Cent's Latest Troll Bringing Up His Controversial Lyrics

Rick Ross Hosts LIV Nightclub
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 9: Rick Ross and guest partying at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on March 9, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

"U.O.E.N.O." describes nonconsensual intercourse, whereas its creator Rick Ross brought up 50 Cent's tangible accusations.

Rick Ross and 50 Cent have a pretty long beef history, and the two rap moguls are never above sending shots each other's way. However, the latter's most recent attack against the former roped in some other folks, namely Diddy, R. Kelly, and Jeffrey Epstein. Moreover, Fif posted artwork of the three to his social media with a very particular song in the background: "U.O.E.N.O." On that track, Rozay spit some lyrics about spiking a woman's champagne with molly and having nonconsensual intercourse with her, which obviously got him in some hot water. "You know some times I think people are just stupid, why would you say this in song?" the post's caption read. "I DRUGGED HER A**, AND I R***D HER A**, AND SHE AINT EVEN KNOW IT !"

Well, it looks like Rick Ross thinks that 50 Cent is more worthwhile game than The Game's diss track against him, as he came through with a response while still failing to respond on wax to the Los Angeles rapper. "This was a Lyric, Daphne joy accused/says you sodomized and r***d her as you held her down in front of your son [facepalm emoji] Curtis [shocked face emoji] @50cent," he responded to 50 in the comments section of his Instagram post.

Rick Ross' Response To 50 Cent

For those unaware, Rick Ross specifically referred to Daphne Joy's recent claims against 50 Cent alleging this behavior, which he's staunchly denied engaging in at all. As such, it looks like either side of the beef aisle here is dealing with some heavy accusations that are actively scarring their public-facing character. Of course, Fif's taken this all much more lightly than even Diddy himself, who's stayed pretty mute on the whole thing unless a response is completely warranted. Sadly, this opportunity presented itself in a very ugly way recently.

Diddy recently had to address surveillance footage that exposes him physically assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. 50 Cent was one of many to react to this, and has extended his animosity for the Bad Boy executive to other beefs in his life like Rick Ross. They're very much playing with "us versus them" narratives either way. Maybe they should jab at each other over pretty much anything else other than real, deep, and damning alleged crimes.

