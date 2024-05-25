50 Cent Trolls Both Diddy & Rick Ross With New Instagram Post: "People Are Just Stupid"

50 Cent is an absolute menace online, and it seems like he decided to hit multiple of his usual targets at once with his latest Instagram post. Moreover, on Friday (May 24), he uploaded artwork to social media of R. Kelly with images of Diddy and Jeffrey Epstein, with Rick Ross' "U.O.E.N.O." playing in the background. On that song, Rozay included some questionable lyrics that have forever haunted him. "Put molly all in her champagne / She ain’t even know it / I took her home and enjoyed that / She ain’t even know it," he raps on the cut. As such, Fif is connecting all the alleged dots and continuing to rally against his Maybach Music Group and Bad Boy rivals.

"You know some times I think people are just stupid, why would you say this in song?" 50 Cent captioned his post. "I DRUGGED HER A**, AND I R***D HER A**, AND SHE AINT EVEN KNOW IT !" Previously, he made some controversial and perhaps overly harsh comments on how Diddy must be feeling amid his various sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking accusations. "[Eyes emoji] Damn man I have never seen anything like this before, if you cool with puffy call him," the G-Unit mogul captioned another IG post on the matter. "He might boom [explosion emoji] his self. Meeka check on ya man !"

50 Cent's Latest Troll Against Diddy & Rick Ross

Elsewhere, 50 Cent is also prone to post about whatever Rick Ross is doing these days, albeit to a lesser degree. For example, he couldn't help but chuckle at Ross' beef with Drake, something that had the whole Internet entertained for a short while. Of course, we had bigger fish to fry and his name was Kendrick Lamar, but it was still curious to see the "Lord Knows" duo fall apart. Maybe Drizzy and 50 should collab on a future song to create the ultimate petty diss track.

Meanwhile, Diddy continues to reckon with his public fall from grace, and we doubt 50 Cent will stop talking about it anytime soon. Sure, it can get a bit incessant at times, but it's no wonder that such a big pop culture story is also keeping celebrities busy. All we can hope for is that there's more tangible developments in the Sean Combs cases that lead us to the truth and to due accountability, depending on which side is liable. But we have to wash down the medicine with some sugar, so we'll see if these trolls become at least funny again.

