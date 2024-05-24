50 Cent Keeps Claiming That Diddy Might Take His Own Life Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

50 Cent has gone to pretty much every emotional extreme in his attempts to mock Diddy amid his various abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking lawsuits. Moreover, he's been as sadly mournful, overtly gleeful, conspiratorial, troll-heavy, and angry as he's ever been in his attacks against the Bad Boy mogul. But even the biggest Puff haters might do a double take with Fif's recent rhetorical focus when it comes to his comments on the matter. For example, he recently reacted to yet another sexual assault lawsuit against Sean Combs with a potentially insensitive and morbid thought that fans might not stomach well.

"[Eyes emoji] Damn man I have never seen anything like this before, if you cool with puffy call him," 50 Cent captioned a recent Instagram post sharing a news story on Diddy's newest lawsuit. "He might boom [explosion emoji] his self. Meeka check on ya man !" Furthermore, this isn't the first time that he's referred to this dark act in relation to this situation. "Got damn boy another one," the G-Unit mogul wrote in a since-deleted IG post reacting to another lawsuit against Combs this week. "This my last puffy post I think he might kill himself. I don’t want no parts of that."

50 Cent Reacts To Newest Diddy Lawsuit

While that obviously wasn't true, as 50 Cent continues to troll Diddy online, a lot of other folks weren't as quick to jump to these conclusions. Also, this new wave of lawsuits comes amid recently released footage of the music executive assaulting his then-partner Cassie in a hotel hallway. This represented the final straw for folks that previously doubted the potential for crimes here, but the word "potential" is key here. After all, many of the other atrocities that are being accused haven't been scrutinized by a court of law or other evidence as of writing this article.

Meanwhile, we'll see what these new lawsuits result in and whether there's a big update on the Diddy case in the works. Of course, we know that 50 Cent will probably be first in line to comment on it either way, and we can never underestimate the unexpected from him. Hopefully more action comes about in the near future to push these cases along and get to the bottom of things as fast as possible, whether to condemn or to clear. But this accusatory ambiguity, resulting in self-harm jokes, has proven to be more dangerous than we thought.

