Misa Hylton Alludes To Giving Diddy “Grace” After Calling Cassie Assault Footage Triggering

2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 20: Misa Hylton attends 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca-Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Misw Hylton has shared an interesting quote amid Diddy's security footage scandal.

Last week, footage of Diddy seemingly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel in 2016 surfaced online. Almost immediately, it went viral. The disturbing footage prompted responses from countless social media users and peers, who have since denounced the Bad Boy Records founder. The newly surfaced footage also led the internet to take a closer look at some of his past relationships, including those with Kim Porter and Misa Hylton.

Earlier this week, Hylton broke her silence on the upsetting video, describing the empathy she has for Cassie. “I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her," she captioned an Instagram carousel of Diddy's children. "I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma."

Misa Hylton Shares Quote Amid Diddy's Security Footage Scandal

At the time, she went on to claim that Diddy "needs help," and said she was "praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it." Now, she's shared a meaningful quote that may pertain to her past experiences with Diddy on her IG Story. "When you finally learn that a person's behavior has more to do with their own internal struggle than you, you learn grace," the quote reads.

The Neighborhood Talk shared her post on Instagram, prompting a serious debate in the comments section. While some social media users are praising her, others argue that Diddy doesn't deserve grace, though she didn't actually confirm that the quote pertains to him. With that being said, the quote was shared immediately after she reposted her response to the assault footage, suggesting he was likely who she was referring to. What do you think of Misa Hylton's reaction to the footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016? What about her latest message about learning "grace"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
