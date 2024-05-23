Diddy’s Latest Accuser Claims To Have Clothes From Alleged Assault Saved In Plastic Wrap

BYCaroline Fisher219 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Host Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)

Crystal McKinney, a former model, accuses Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2003.

Only days after apologizing for newly-surfaced footage of him seemingly abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie, Diddy has found himself facing yet another lawsuit. Crystal McKinney, a former model, alleges that the mogul drugged and sexually assaulted her in the early 2000s. In her lawsuit, McKinney describes feeling as though he made a "very public display" of his interest in her during a meal at a high-end restaurant in NYC.

Afterwards, she claims she went to Diddy's studio where she was offered a joint. She later suspected it was laced with a narcotic. She says she was offered additional substances, though she declined due to already feeling "disoriented." He then led her to a bathroom where the alleged assault took place, per her lawsuit. Now, new details of the suit highlighted by legal reporter Meghann Cuniff on Twitter/X are making their rounds online.

Read More: 50 Cent Mocks TMZ After Selling Diddy Docuseries To Netflix

Former Model Sues Diddy For Allegedly Drugging And Assaulting Her In 2003

In McKinney's lawsuit, she claims to have the clothing she wore the evening of the alleged assault saved in plastic wrap in her closet, unwashed. "Due to the traumatic events to occur later, Plaintiff saved the unwashed clothing from that night in her closet where they remain in a plastic wrap," the suit reads. It remains unclear whether or not the items would be admissible in court. It's also uncertain if any potential evidence of the alleged assault could have been preserved for that long. Either way, social media users are now praising her for thinking ahead, and for coming forward with her story.

What do you think of the former model suing Diddy claiming to have the clothes she wore the night of the alleged assault sealed in plastic wrap? Do you think this was a good move on her part? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cassie's Former Makeup Artist Reveals Grisly Details About Alleged Diddy Attack

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
diddy lawsuitMusicDiddy Accused Of Drugging & Sexually Assaulting Model: What We Know About The Latest Lawsuit486
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – YardfestMusicDiddy Sued By Woman Who Alleges He Drugged And Assaulted Her1.8K
MTV's "Making The Band 4: The Final Chapter" Live FinaleMusicSuge Knight Accuses Diddy Of Paying Cassie Off To Avoid Jail Time10.4K
3rd Annual BET Honors - ArrivalsMusicDiddy's Ex-Bodyguard Disappears From IG After Claiming To Have Witnessed Alleged Assaults12.0K