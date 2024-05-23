Diddy’s Latest Accuser Claims To Have Clothes From Alleged Assault Saved In Plastic Wrap

Only days after apologizing for newly-surfaced footage of him seemingly abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie, Diddy has found himself facing yet another lawsuit. Crystal McKinney, a former model, alleges that the mogul drugged and sexually assaulted her in the early 2000s. In her lawsuit, McKinney describes feeling as though he made a "very public display" of his interest in her during a meal at a high-end restaurant in NYC.

Afterwards, she claims she went to Diddy's studio where she was offered a joint. She later suspected it was laced with a narcotic. She says she was offered additional substances, though she declined due to already feeling "disoriented." He then led her to a bathroom where the alleged assault took place, per her lawsuit. Now, new details of the suit highlighted by legal reporter Meghann Cuniff on Twitter/X are making their rounds online.

Read More: 50 Cent Mocks TMZ After Selling Diddy Docuseries To Netflix

Former Model Sues Diddy For Allegedly Drugging And Assaulting Her In 2003

In McKinney's lawsuit, she claims to have the clothing she wore the evening of the alleged assault saved in plastic wrap in her closet, unwashed. "Due to the traumatic events to occur later, Plaintiff saved the unwashed clothing from that night in her closet where they remain in a plastic wrap," the suit reads. It remains unclear whether or not the items would be admissible in court. It's also uncertain if any potential evidence of the alleged assault could have been preserved for that long. Either way, social media users are now praising her for thinking ahead, and for coming forward with her story.

What do you think of the former model suing Diddy claiming to have the clothes she wore the night of the alleged assault sealed in plastic wrap? Do you think this was a good move on her part? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cassie's Former Makeup Artist Reveals Grisly Details About Alleged Diddy Attack

[Via]