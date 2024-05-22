Cassie's Former Makeup Artist Reveals Grisly Details About Diddy Attack

It's been less than a week since the Diddy and Cassie footage aired on CNN, but the fallout is still being felt. The latter's career is effectively over, with nearly every famous musician in the industry denouncing him for his heinous actions. Diddy tried to apologize, but the public is paying far more attention to those who worked under him, and have painted a picture of the mogul as a manipulator. Mylah Morales is one of these former employees. She was Cassie's makeup artist when the 2016 incident between Cassie and Diddy transpired, and she recently opened up about her experiences.

Morales went on Extra TV to discuss the CNN footage on May 21. She confirmed that she was with the famous couple the day of the physical altercation, and was confronted by the mogul shortly before he went after Cassie. "I don't even want to go back to it because it's triggering," she admitted. "All I [saw] was him walking into the room and saying, 'Where the f*ck is she.' I didn't know what was going on." Morales was then tasked with trying to help Cassie after she had been viciously attacked by Diddy.

Mylah Morales Claimed She Couldn't Take Cassie To A Hospital

The makeup artist told the Extra TV host that Cassie wasn't allowed to go to the hospital. "I called my friend, a doctor at the time, to treat her because we couldn't bring her to the hospital," she recalled. "We didn't know what the hell to do at that point. Who are we going to call. I'm scared just even talking about this, but I feel like somebody has to." Morales also recalled the physical condition Cassie was in after the Diddy attack. "She was bruised," she admitted. "I mean, badly bruised, like knots on her head, a black eye."

Cassie ultimately recovered at Morales' home. "All I cared about was to get her to safety," the latter said. "And I took her into my house and kept her there for a few days." As far as Diddy's recent apology for the 2016 incident goes, Morales could care less. "That's ridiculous, he didn't even mention her name," she pointed out. "And if he was apologetic about it, he would mention her name, but he didn't. That's what I don't understand... Just a PR stunt."

