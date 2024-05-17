Diddy Allegedly Assaults Cassie In New Footage From Hotel Security Camera

New hotel security camera footage from Los Angeles in March of 2016 (reportedly and exclusively obtained by CNN) allegedly shows Diddy assaulting Cassie, lending supposed truth to her since-settled lawsuit against him. It's important to note that the accusations against him remain speculative and still have yet to fully meet a court of law to determine their veracity. We will not link the video itself in this article, but if you are curious enough to find it in the "Via" link below, proceed with caution as it displays disturbing images. Whether this clip is accurate or not, it seems to parallel some of the narratives that Cassie put forth in her lawsuit.

For one, Diddy is seen striking Cassie in the head in front of the hotel elevator, kicking her twice, taking her possessions back to the hotel room, and then returning to Cassie in the hallway to shove her and launch an item at her, which seems to be a vase. While his representatives have not yet commented on this video, and join him in the staunch denial of any and all allegations, Cassie's lawyer Douglas Wigdor issued a statement via email. "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie and Diddy "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination", the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Furthermore, this alleged video seems to be a partial recording of a March 2016 incident that Cassie referred to in her lawsuit against Diddy. In the filing, she claims that it took place at the InterContinental Hotel in Center City, Los Angeles, and that he gave her a black eye while he was intoxicated. CNN was reportedly able to confirm that this alleged clip shows the same interior design as publicly available pictures of the former hotel. While the Bad Boy mogul allegedly returned Cassie's items to the hotel room while wearing a bath towel and socks, she made a call on a hotel phone, which is when he threw what seems like a vase at her.

With all this in mind, it's anyone's guess as to how this could impact the pace, public visibility, or charges when it comes to Diddy's controversies. While he settled this lawsuit with Cassie, various other legal filings emerged against him. This has been a whirlwind of a story, and this alleged proof might only exacerbate its depth and severity. For more developments and updates, come back to HNHH.

