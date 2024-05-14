Lil Rod Admits "No Legal Basis" For Allegations Against Lucian Grainge Amid Diddy Lawsuit

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones is dismissing his allegations against Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, Motown Records, and UMG Recordings. In a filing obtained by AllHipHop, Jones' attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn, reportedly admits there is "no legal basis" for the claims against the UMG defendants.

The filing explains: "PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, upon the supporting Declaration of Tyrone A. Blackburn dated May 13, 2024, and all prior proceedings heretofore had and all papers filed herein, Plaintiff Rodney Jones will move this Court, at a date and time to be determined by the Court, for an Order, pursuant to Rules 15, 21 and 41 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, dismissing all claims and striking all allegations made against Lucian Charles Grainge, Motown Records, UMG Recordings, Inc. (incorrectly named as Universal Music Group) in the Second Amended Complaint with prejudice and removing Lucian Charles Grainge, Motown Records, UMG Recordings, Inc. (incorrectly named as Universal Music Group) from the caption of this action.”

Read More: Kanye West Poses With Lucian Grainge In Resurfaced Pic Amid His “Rich Baby Daddy” Drake Criticism

Lucian Grainge Speaks At Grammy Awards

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO. Universal Music Group during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Entertainment Law Initiative on January 24, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Blackburn adds: “Based on my examination of all of the papers submitted in support of both motions to dismiss, which addressed the issues I had, I have concluded that there is no legal basis for the claims and allegations that were made against the UMG Defendants. As such, I have determined that the proper course of action is for all of the claims and all of the allegations to be withdrawn immediately.”

Jones previously accused Grainge of aiding Diddy in his alleged misconduct. He's accusing the Bad Boy mogul of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and more. Diddy has denied all of the claims. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lucian Grainge and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: UMG Boss Lucian Grainge Wants Court To Dismiss Him From Lil Rod's Diddy Lawsuit

[Via]