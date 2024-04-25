Diddy's Lawyers Reportedly Plan On Bringing Up Rodney Jones' Alleged Criminal History

According to new unconfirmed reports, Diddy's legal team is taking new measures to combat the claims made by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones against him. Moreover, for those unaware, Jones accused him of sexual assault and sex trafficking, explosive claims similar to others that came forward. However, these are only allegations and all of the accusations put forth have been unconfirmed by a court of law at press time and the validity of any evidence is also unconfirmed. This new report from the Daily Mail suggests that Sean Combs' lawyers, in addition to denying all of Lil Rod's claims in tandem with Combs standing by his claims of innocence, are supposedly pointing to Rod's alleged criminal history.

Furthermore, the outlet reports that Diddy's legal representation is allegedly pointing to a reckless homicide conviction that Rodney Jones received back in 2003. In addition, defense lawyers in this specific case are apparently alleging that Rod also faced multiple assault charges that eventually resulted in dismissal. Tyrone Blackburn, Jones' attorney and a staunch proponent that Puff will be indicted soon, responded to these allegations via a Page Six statement. In it, he claims that this is merely an attempt from the defense team to distract from supposedly harsher upcoming consequences, and that Rod pleaded guilty to this because he didn't have proper legal representation.

Diddy At The 2023 Howard Yardfest

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at Howard University's Yardfest on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I am sure you know that a charge is not a conviction," Blackburn said of Diddy's team's claims. "So, running this story on behalf of [Diddy’s camp] is problematic and calls into question your integrity as a journalist. Mr. Jones’ July 2003 reckless homicide occurred when he was 17 years old. He was driving a vehicle with his cousin in the passenger seat. The police pulled him over, but he was afraid and drove off. It was pretty typical behavior for a young black boy in Chicago when pulled over by the police. As a result, he totaled the vehicle, and his cousin, who was his best friend, died.

"He has to live with the guilt of the death of his best friend and family member for the rest of his life," he continued. "But don’t let that stop you from running this story and getting your clicks. [Diddy’s] legal team can do nothing to distract from the fact that he will be indicted soon." One of the Bad Boy mogul's attorney's previously claimed to TMZ that Lil Rod is "a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday" along with the team's other denials of any and all wrongdoing. It's also important to note that Blackburn received criticism in the past for supposedly questionable litigation tactics. For more news and the latest updates on Diddy, keep checking in with HNHH.

