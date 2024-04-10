Lil Rod Claims He's Got Diddy On Tape Admitting To Crimes

Lil Rod isn't backing down.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claims he has a recording of Diddy admitting to a litany of crimes, including pressuring artists into record deals, inappropriate sexual acts, tax evasion, and more. He made the claim in a sworn affidavit to the court in his sexual assault lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul, according to AllHipHop. Jones got to know Diddy while working on his latest project, The Love Album: Off the Grid.

“He shared how he would get things by force,” Lil Rod explained. “This included record deals, signatures on contracts, sex acts from women and men, as well as the women of his enemies. He bragged about departed attorney Johnny Cochran’s savvy legal skills and ability to pay off the witnesses through private investigators and other third parties."

Jones added: "Mr. Combs bragged about the power he has and the fact that he beat up record executive Steve Stoute’s ‘ass.' He laughed uncontrollably as he talked about busting him in the head with a bottle of champagne and a chair. On another occasion, Mr. Combs bragged about beating up Gerard Rechnitzer outside of a nightclub in Hollywood. Mr. Combs also informed me that only poor people pay taxes. He shared that it is a common practice in the music industry to wire money from anonymous accounts overseas. This way, if there is ever a need to take care of a problem, it would never be traced back to him. These accounts were in Germany.”

Diddy and his legal team have already vehemently denied the allegations stemming from the lawsuit. His attorney labeled Jones, "nothing more than a liar" and accused him of "shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday" after he filed the lawsuit. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Rod and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

