50 Cent Drags Jay-Z Into Diddy Raid Drama, Asks For His Whereabouts

50 Cent is far from done with his trolling amid the latest development in the Diddy allegations: a federal raid on his various properties across New York, California, and Miami amid a sex trafficking investigation. Moreover, they've been pretty at odds for a long time, although it was previously more of a somewhat light rivalry between two moguls in hip-hop. Now that these as-of-yet unconfirmed claims around Sean Combs are more publicly scrutinized than ever, the G-Unit rapper is more than happy to troll and clown him consistently, whether in serious or unserious ways. For example, one of his recent Instagram posts also evokes one of his other feuds with The Big Apple's top rap tier.

"Anybody seen J? LOL [laughing emojis] puff said the [ninja emoji] ain’t answering his phone. LOL," 50 Cent captioned a picture of a Jay-Z missing ad on a carton of milk. Of course, this is far from the only joke he made about Diddy's allegations, ones that fired up even more with this raid news. While some fans always enjoy Fif's IG antics, others are more cautious in engaging in these discussions about a much more serious topic. However, perhaps there will be a more somber reflection on this down the pipeline from other huge industry stars, although we doubt that he'll be the one to do so.

Read More: Scottie Beam Blasts Joe Budden Over Diddy Silence & Past Jussie Smollett Takes

50 Cent Wants People To Find Jay-Z Amid Diddy Raid

Furthermore, this also ties into 50 Cent's long-documented rift with Jay-Z, which isn't really a super contentious hip-hop beef either. Competition is a big part of these moguls' behavior around each other, something that the former has always championed against Hov and Puff. The Queens native is also much more confrontational in the grand scheme, and isn't afraid to stir up controversy online to try to get under their skin. Still, this does remind folks that the Roc Nation boss remains quite silent on the Diddy situation, but to be fair, he's silent about pretty much anything these days.

As such, it's hard to predict whether more of music's elite will comment on these abhorrent claims, whether unprompted or solicited. Maybe next time, the BMF executive will bring in his beef with yet another rap head honcho, Rick Ross. Whatever he posts next, we're sure that it will be another troll with any possible target under the sun. For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent, Diddy, and Jay-Z, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: 50 Cent Expresses Regret Over Vivica A. Fox Relationship