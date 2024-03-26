50 Cent Says Diddy Is Finished, Trolls Him With Bizarre Donald Trump Deepfake

On Monday (March 25) the hip-hop world continued to react to news of federal authorities raiding Diddy's properties in California, Miami, and New York for investigations of alleged sex trafficking. "Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done," 50 Cent captioned an Instagram post that reposted a TMZ headline of the development. "They don’t come like that unless they got a case." Fif seemingly thinks Sean Combs isn't getting out of this, as officials reportedly detained people like Justin and King Combs at the scene during this process. However, this is still a pretty early story in the news cycle, so take these initial claims with a grain of salt.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," a Homeland Security representative told TMZ on Monday. "We will provide further information as it becomes available." Of course, this follows a long pattern of 50 Cent trolling Diddy over this and many more aspects in the past. What's more is that this wasn't the end of his attempts this week.

50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Raid

Moreover, 50 Cent returned later on Monday to share an artificial intelligence-generated "response" to all this from Donald Trump with a bizarre deepfake clip in which he warns Diddy of his crimes for being around R. Kelly, asks for a copy of Meek Mill's sex tape, and calls him the n-word repeatedly. "The world’s almost over," the G-Unit mogul captioned the video on Instagram. "So what are we worried about. Who ever made this is f***ed up. I think Trumps gonna be president again, but I’m not gonna say that."

More Of Fif's IG Posts On The Matter

Meanwhile, he also reacted to the Bad Boy executive reportedly leaving the U.S. on a private jet. "Oh this s**t a movie,” 50 captioned a repost of a news report on the matter on IG. “I told yall but no, ya didn’t listen." But other footage reportedly showed Puff at a Florida airport hours after the raid, so this part of the story is a bit more unclear. For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent and Diddy, come back to HNHH.

