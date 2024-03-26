Joe Budden Shares Cryptic Post Following Diddy Home Raids

Joe Budden is someone who has been outspoken on a number of topics throughout his career. However, the one topic he has shied away from is Diddy. Following the numerous accusations that were leveled at Diddy, Budden seemingly went quiet. While he did talk about Diddy's alleged behavior on his podcast, he didn't seem to have the same energy he usually does. This subsequently led to a whole lot of criticism, with fans feeling as though Budden was trying to stick up for Diddy. Overall, his listeners were left disappointed and they are still waiting for Joe to reveal how he really feels about the situation.

Well, they may just get what they were hoping for. Yesterday, we reported that Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security. This was a massive story, that led to numerous rumors online. Some were claiming that Diddy was on the run, however, that is not true. What is true, however, is that his sons were detained, all while his private jet was stopped from leaving the Miami-Opa Locka executive airport. As for Joe Budden? Well, he took to his Instagram story with a cryptic message about all of this.

Joe Budden Speaks

In the image above, Joe can be seen on his podcasting couch with a drink in his hand and some shades on. He didn't add a caption, which makes this response that much more ambiguous. That said, it seems like a response to what is going on with Diddy. At least that is what the timing suggests. Joe will be recording a new episode of his podcast this week, and we're sure this will be a topic. Whether or not Budden really gets into it this time, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think about the Diddy home raid situation, in the comments section down below. Do you think Joe Budden will be speaking about it in depth?

