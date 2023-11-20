Joe Budden Responds To Backlash Over Deleted Diddy Segment

Even though it was a quick-lived scandal, almost everyone in the hip hop world took their chance to comment on Diddy and Cassie's lawsuit. The singer accused the rap mogul of some pretty abhorrent behavior which put many in the hip-hop world who have been impacted by his legacy in a tough position. The pair quickly came to a settlement though. Diddy denied all of the allegations and seemed to want to move the lawsuit out of the public eye as quickly as possible. But now, it's Joe Budden who is dealing with fallout from the case.

In a segment about the lawsuit, Budden called out fans online for needing celebrities like him to denounce bad behavior. He mentioned that he didn't feel the need to comment on bad things happening in the music industry when he sees them as obviously bad. But before most people could even see the segment, he edited it out of the final release of the podcast entirely. On Instagram, fans took issue with the move. "Joe not trying to throw no stones, because he knows his glass house is wild," and "But, he speaks on everything else.. an abuser protecting an abuser," two of the top comments read. But Budden clapped back.

Joe Budden On Diddy Segment Backlash

In the comments of a post on Instagram by TheNeighborhoodTalk, Budden responds. “'Joe Budden took out his entire Diddy segment because all yall blogs will try to attach his voice to this all weekend long' you mean," his comment reads. That didn't silence many critics as it mostly avoids the primary issue many took with his silence on only this specific issue.

Many were quick to point out that Budden had no such reservations when commenting on other high-profile cases like Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez of Jonathan Majors. What do you think of Joe Budden's response to fans upset with his silence on the Diddy situation? Let us know in the comment section below.

