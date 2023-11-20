Joe Budden Responds To Backlash Over Deleted Diddy Segment

Budden further elaborated on his reasons for editing out a segment about Diddy.

BYLavender Alexandria
Joe Budden Responds To Backlash Over Deleted Diddy Segment

Even though it was a quick-lived scandal, almost everyone in the hip hop world took their chance to comment on Diddy and Cassie's lawsuit. The singer accused the rap mogul of some pretty abhorrent behavior which put many in the hip-hop world who have been impacted by his legacy in a tough position. The pair quickly came to a settlement though. Diddy denied all of the allegations and seemed to want to move the lawsuit out of the public eye as quickly as possible. But now, it's Joe Budden who is dealing with fallout from the case.

In a segment about the lawsuit, Budden called out fans online for needing celebrities like him to denounce bad behavior. He mentioned that he didn't feel the need to comment on bad things happening in the music industry when he sees them as obviously bad. But before most people could even see the segment, he edited it out of the final release of the podcast entirely. On Instagram, fans took issue with the move. "Joe not trying to throw no stones, because he knows his glass house is wild," and "But, he speaks on everything else.. an abuser protecting an abuser," two of the top comments read. But Budden clapped back.

Read More: Joe Budden On Drake’s “Scary Hours 3”: “I Have Absolutely Nothing To Say”

Joe Budden On Diddy Segment Backlash

In the comments of a post on Instagram by TheNeighborhoodTalk, Budden responds. “'Joe Budden took out his entire Diddy segment because all yall blogs will try to attach his voice to this all weekend long' you mean," his comment reads. That didn't silence many critics as it mostly avoids the primary issue many took with his silence on only this specific issue.

Many were quick to point out that Budden had no such reservations when commenting on other high-profile cases like Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez of Jonathan Majors. What do you think of Joe Budden's response to fans upset with his silence on the Diddy situation? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Joe Budden Shares Harsh Take On Meek Mill & Rick Ross’ “Too Good To Be True”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.