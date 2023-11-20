Joe Budden Shares Harsh Take On Meek Mill & Rick Ross’ “Too Good To Be True”

Joe Budden says Meek Mill and Rick Ross had nothing interesting to say with their new collaborative album, Too Good To Be True, and labeled it a "money-grab." He shared his opinion on the project during the latest episode of his podcast.

“Meek and Ross, that was all over the place,” he said. “It’s cool loud. If you turn it all the way up, it’s cool. I love the Wale record on there, I love that record. It’s a few more records on there I love. I love all the records that are three minutes and 40 seconds long. There’s a lot that’s not that long — they’re shorter. When they do that, whatever they’re talking about jumps out on the track to me.”

Meek Mill & Rick Ross Perform Together

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Rappers Rick Ross (L) and Meek Mill perform onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

He continued: “Them n****s ain’t talking about nothing. They ain’t said nothing on that whole project. Not a word, not a thing […] It was a money grab, for sure. I don’t think [there’s] nothing wrong [with that] — they got the money. When I hear Ross and Meek, it’s classic time for me. So this was cool, but my bar for them is high-high.” Budden isn't the only one with a negative response to the project. 50 Cent recently trolled the two rappers for the album's low sales. Check out Joe Budden's full comments on the project below.

Joe Budden Reacts To Meek Mill & Rick Ross' "Too Good To Be True"

While he had quite a bit to say about Meek Mill and Rick Ross' project, Budden recently kept his mouth shut when it came to Drake's Scary Hours 3, refusing to comment on it. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden on HotNewHipHop.

[Via]