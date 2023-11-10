Meek Mill And Rick Ross Unleash Star-Studded Album “Too Good To Be True”

Hip-hop heavyweights Meek Mill and Rick Ross have teamed up to deliver a star-studded 17-song album that's nothing short of extraordinary. Too Good To Be True is the highly-anticipated collaboration that fans of both artists have been highly anticipating. And it does not disappoint. This project is a testament to the artistic and creative capabilities of both Meek Mill and Rick Ross. With a star-studded lineup of features, it elevates the catalog to new heights. The album boasts appearances from some of the industry's finest, including Future, DJ Khaled, Wale, The-Dream, Teyana Taylor, and many more.

The three previously released singles "Shaq and Kobe" "Go To Hell," and "Lyrical Eazy," all appear on the project. "Go To Hell," just dropped earlier today, and it incorporates the captivating use of a sample. The song is a sample of "Shout," a track by the iconic group Tears For Fears. These tracks offered a glimpse into the lyrical and sonic chemistry that these two hip-hop titans bring to the table. However, there's many more gems that people will be surprised to find on the album, including "Fine Lines" ft. Wale and The Dream. Wale appearing on the album signals an MMG reunion between Rick Ross, Meek and Wale. Ross has hinted at this before in previous interviews while promoting the project.

Stream "Too Good To Be True" By Meek Mill And Rick Ross

https://open.spotify.com/album/1jhGoiKDR41Qa2mzlveJFX?si=VpWWukwGTI61vEXsC5JaCA

Another standout on the project includes, "Gold Medals" ft. Jeremih. The infectious beats, captivating verses, and undeniable charisma showcased in this song set the stage for the rest of the project. Moreover, the two have been teasing the project for the past month in various ways. Last month for example, Meek Mill further shared a cinematic trailer for Too Good To Be True on his Instagram. DJ Khaled makes a surprise appearance in the video, expressing his admiration and love for both Meek and Rick Ross.

With Too Good To Be True, Meek Mill and Rick Ross have undeniable synergy as collaborators. This album is definitely an instant classic, a sonic journey that fans will cherish for years to come. What do you think of the project? Let us know your thoughts on HNHH!

Tracklist:

1. “Shaq & Kobe”

2. “Star Island”

3. “Go To Hell”

4. “800 Karats”

5. “Dead Last” Feat. Vory & Fabolous

6. “They Don’t Really Love You”

7. “Million Dollar Trap”

8. “Grandiose” Feat. Vory

9. “Above The Law” Feat. Teyana Taylor & DJ Khaled

10. “Fine Lines” Feat. Wale & The-Dream

11. “Gold Medals” Feat. Jeremih

12. “Iconic”

13. “Lyrical Eazy”

14. “Pillow Talk”

15. “Millionaire Row” Feat. French Montana

16. “In Luv With The Money” Feat. Future

17. “Shaq & Kobe (Remix)” Feat. Shaquille O’Neal & Dame D.O.L.L.A.

