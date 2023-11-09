Rick Ross & Meek Mill Preview “Too Good To Be True” With New Track “Go To Hell”

Rick Ross and Meek Mill are about to drop a new album tomorrow. Too Good To Be True is set to be an incredible addition to their already amazing discographies Overall, there are going to be 17 tracks on this new effort. Ultimately, this is a pretty good amount when you consider that it has been a while since both dropped albums. Although some might prefer a lesser number, 17 seems to be a nice sweet spot especially when you consider how one of these songs is just a remix.

With "Shaq & Kobe" and "Lyrical Eazy" already on streaming services, Ross and Meek have decided to give fans one last sneak peek at their project. Interestingly enough, the new track is called "Go To Hell" and it features a cool sample flip. Below, you can hear the song "Shout" by Tears For Fears. Tears For Fears is an iconic group from the 80s and 90s, and this flip is going to be exciting for a lot of people.

Rick Ross & Meek Mill Sample Tears For Fears

What also helps this song quite a bit is the fact that Ross and Meek are rapping extremely well all over it. The two sound great and their chemistry cannot be matched on here. Their first two singles for the album were certainly heavy hitters. However, you cannot deny that they are back with some more heat on this latest track. Hopefully, the entire albums lives up to the expectations.

Quotable Lyrics:

I put fifty on her wrist to make her nastier

I'm doin' numbers on these n****s, it ain't no passin' us

Bad bitch suckin' it out me, Count Dracula

Whole gang with me on a twenty passenger

