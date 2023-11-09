Rick Ross Is Confident That He Will Be Rap’s Next Billionaire

Rick Ross is one of the biggest names in rap and for good reason. Overall, he has had a pretty legendary career up until this point. Furthermore, he has made a boat load of cash. There is no denying his money-making prowess. He has done big things in the world of real estate, liquor, and even the restaurant industry. Having said that, it seems obvious to say that the man has a pretty significant net worth. His wealth continues to expand, and although he may not be the richest rapper, he is certainly up there.

On Friday, Rick Ross will be dropping Too Good To Be True with Meek Mill. This is an album that fans have been waiting on for a long time. Overall, this is going to be a massive album, and we cannot wait to listen. In the midst of this release, however, the rap mogul does seem to be focused on getting his money up. In a new video on his Instagram story, Rick Ross explained how he plans to be hip-hop's next billionaire. In fact, he believes he can get that done as early as next year.

“We racin’ to a billion, n***a,” Ross said. “I’m a year away. I’m a year away. Let’s go, baby!” While it may be difficult for him to do, it certainly isn't impossible. Ross has been making a ton of investments, and he wants to continue to do so. If those investments hit like he believes they will, then he will be well on his way to that billionaire status. Hopefully, for his sake, he is able to accomplish that goal on time.

Let us know if you think Rick Ross can become a billionaire next year, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

