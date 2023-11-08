Rick Ross Makes Bold Claim About The State Of Def Jam

Rick Ross says that Def Jam is “damn near outta business.” He discussed the state of the iconic music label during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The outlet asked Ross whether he would be interested in appearing in a new Def Jam: Fight for NY game if one finally gets made.

“I might have to do it. But Def Jam is damn near outta business, so it’ll have to be Maybach Music,” Ross said in the interview. “That was a cool-ass game, yo!” The original Def Jam: Fight for NY released back in 2004 for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube and featured the likeness of numerous rappers and other celebrities.

Rick Ross Visits SiriusXM In Miami

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Rick Ross visits SiriusXM Studios on October 13, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Ross’ interview with Rolling Stone comes as he and Meek Mill prepare for the release of their highly-anticipated collaborative album, Too Good To Be True. With it dropping on Friday, the two have been conducting numerous interviews in recent days to promote the effort. While speaking with Complex, they hinted at having a song with Drake in the works. When the outlet asked for their favorite collaboration with the Toronto rapper, Meek said, “Meek Milly and Rozay, we fucking with the boy heavily. Listen out for it on some of the new shit that’s coming out very soon, you hear?” Ross added, “You better believe it.”

As for their actual answer to the question, both selected Ross' 2012 single, “Stay Schemin.” “‘Stay Schemin’ too, because I was a part of that,” Meek said. “I just had got my Ghost that day to pull up on you [Rick Ross] and Drake. I didn’t really know Drake, I probably had met him once or twice.” The song also features French Montana. Be on the lookout for further updates on Too Good To Be True on HotNewHipHop in the coming days. It’s set for release on Friday, November 10.

