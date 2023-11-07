Rick Ross Recalls Almost Signing With Shaquille O’Neal

Rick Ross recently revealed that he nearly signed with Shaquille O'Neal when the NBA star launched T.W.IsM. records back in the 1990s. Speaking with Complex during an interview alongside Meek Mill, Ross discussed his relationship with Shaq. The comments come as Ross and Meek prepare for the release of their collaborative project, Too Good To Be True.

“Many years ago, I met with Shaq when he was launching his T.W.IsM. records. We met in Atlanta somewhere, we met in a restaurant. We was in the restaurant then we in the back, in the kitchen. I spit a few bars for him. He gave me his contact. We stayed in touch over a little while but you know how it go.” From there, Ross joked about how far he's come since then: “Sh*t, I might sign him. Why not?”

Rick Ross & Meek Mill Visit SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Meek Mill and Rick Ross visit SiriusXM Studios on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Ross and Meek plan to drop Too Good To Be True on November 10. Timbaland recently revealed that he's heard the project while speaking with 99JAMZ radio station in Miami. He described it as a "masterpiece." "Ross giving you that Big Meech Ross,” Timbaland expressed. “And that’s all we want. We don’t want Ross to sound like Uzi Vert. That album says a lot to me because Meek is being Meek, whether you like it or not. It’s not dated, it sounds current, it sounds fresh, and it sounds like a classic. And you could tell the space they in. I don’t even need to talk to him and ask what space he in, you can hear it through the music."

Rick Ross Recalls Meeting With Shaq

The two dropped the first single from the project, "SHAQ & KOBE," back in September. Be on the lookout for further details on Ross and Meek's Too Good To Be True on HotNewHipHop before the project drops on Friday.

