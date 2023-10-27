Shaq & Dame D.O.L.L.A. Hop On Meek Mill & Rick Ross’ “Shaq & Kobe” Remix

Just a few weeks ago, Rick Ross and Meek Mill gave us the new track "Shaq & Kobe." Overall, it was a phenomenal effort that helped to promote their new collaborative project. This new album is dropping in two weeks from now, and there is no doubt that fans are excited. After all, Meek and Ross are two artists that have a long history. Furthermore, they are great MCs and there is no denying their hit-making prowess.

Considering the big names in the title of the aforementioned song, some were curious if Shaq himself would hop on a remix. After all, he had a legendary rap career in the 90s. He rapped while in the NBA, and it was quite impressive. Well, as it turns out, Shaq has, indeed, decided to hop on a remix. Additionally, fellow NBA rapper Dame D.O.L.L.A. (Damian Lillard) has decided to do the same thing.

Shaq & Dame Do Their Thing

Needless to say, this is a star-studded remix. Everyone here is firing on all cylinders, with Dame and Shaq adding quite a bit to the song. Of course, the base track is already fire, so their additions only help with the aura of it all. We wish Dame and Shaq had teamed up sooner.

Be sure to let us know who you believe had the best verse on this track, in the comments section below. Also, who do you think is the best NBA rapper ever? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed of all of the biggest releases from the biggest artists. With about two months to go in 2023, there is still a lot of great music left to come out.

Quotable Lyrics:

The same place you'll find power, you'll find a lot of money

I done damn near made a billi', bitch, you not a dummy

Make sure everybody fed and it's not the tummy

N****s makin' fashion statements and I'm poppin' bummy

