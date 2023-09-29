Meek Mill & Rick Ross’ Music Video Shoot For “Shaq & Kobe” Lights Up Harlem, Jim Jones Joins

Rick Ross and Meek Mill's new single "Shaq & Kobe" is a triumphant and fitting return to the studio for the frequent collaborators, and they're looking to fully capitalize on it. Moreover, the duo were recently spotted in Harlem for the song's music video, which apparently brought out the whole neighborhood. Not only that, but the two rappers actually got help from a hip-hop hometown hero in the area: none other than Jim Jones of Dipset. On Wednesday (September 28), it was clear that everyone in attendance had a lot of fun. Following social media coverage of it, Capo took to Instagram with a clip of his own.

"Fly s**t only," Jim Jones remarked of Rick Ross and Meek Mill's upcoming visuals in the video. "Rich n***a s**t you heard? And Ross in the middle of Harlem. He on that no-fear block. 12th Street. Outside." In addition, there's a pretty funny clip roaming around the Internet of Rozay dancing with a woman on set. The crowd loved the energy, from what the snippet indicates, and the Harlem MC continued his praises in his post's caption.

Rick Ross & Meek Mill Bring "Shaq & Kobe" To Harlem For Music Video Shoot

"@richforever [Rick Ross] th biggest boss and @meekmill aka Kuz leader of th litt world champions," Jim Jones wrote. "Pulled up to th block #nofearBlock12th in harlem but they for got they #HaterBlockas had to get they eye sight right wit some fresh pairs of them #DarkBoys #DarkVamps @vintageframes I love my hood yal showed out last night #Harlem." Of course, longtime fans of these artists know that this team-up was in the cards for a long time. Now that studio session teases and more mysterious hints came to fruition, fans can expect a lot more from these lyricists.

Jim Jones Shouts Out Rozay & Meek

Furthermore, the Carol City native and the Philly hitmaker are teaming up for a full-length joint LP very soon. Die-hards can expect the same extravagance, hunger, and confidence that both do such a great job of embodying with their music. Hopefully their collection of bangers is as satisfying as this preview single. Log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Meek Mill, Rick Ross, and Jim Jones.

