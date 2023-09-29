Meek Mill & Rick Ross’ Music Video Shoot For “Shaq & Kobe” Lights Up Harlem, Jim Jones Joins

Many fans pulled up to the set, as Rozay and the Philly star seemed to bring out the whole neighborhood with help from the Dipset rep.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Meek Mill & Rick Ross’ Music Video Shoot For “Shaq & Kobe” Lights Up Harlem, Jim Jones Joins

Rick Ross and Meek Mill's new single "Shaq & Kobe" is a triumphant and fitting return to the studio for the frequent collaborators, and they're looking to fully capitalize on it. Moreover, the duo were recently spotted in Harlem for the song's music video, which apparently brought out the whole neighborhood. Not only that, but the two rappers actually got help from a hip-hop hometown hero in the area: none other than Jim Jones of Dipset. On Wednesday (September 28), it was clear that everyone in attendance had a lot of fun. Following social media coverage of it, Capo took to Instagram with a clip of his own.

"Fly s**t only," Jim Jones remarked of Rick Ross and Meek Mill's upcoming visuals in the video. "Rich n***a s**t you heard? And Ross in the middle of Harlem. He on that no-fear block. 12th Street. Outside." In addition, there's a pretty funny clip roaming around the Internet of Rozay dancing with a woman on set. The crowd loved the energy, from what the snippet indicates, and the Harlem MC continued his praises in his post's caption.

Read More: Jim Jones Addresses Dipset Reunion Album & What It Would Take To Happen

Rick Ross & Meek Mill Bring "Shaq & Kobe" To Harlem For Music Video Shoot

"@richforever [Rick Ross] th biggest boss and @meekmill aka Kuz leader of th litt world champions," Jim Jones wrote. "Pulled up to th block #nofearBlock12th in harlem but they for got they #HaterBlockas had to get they eye sight right wit some fresh pairs of them #DarkBoys #DarkVamps @vintageframes I love my hood yal showed out last night #Harlem." Of course, longtime fans of these artists know that this team-up was in the cards for a long time. Now that studio session teases and more mysterious hints came to fruition, fans can expect a lot more from these lyricists.

Jim Jones Shouts Out Rozay & Meek

Furthermore, the Carol City native and the Philly hitmaker are teaming up for a full-length joint LP very soon. Die-hards can expect the same extravagance, hunger, and confidence that both do such a great job of embodying with their music. Hopefully their collection of bangers is as satisfying as this preview single. Log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Meek Mill, Rick Ross, and Jim Jones.

Read More: Meek Mill Joins Rick Ross With His Own Maybach Purchase

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.