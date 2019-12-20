video shoot
- MusicLatto Hits Ice Spice's Home Of The Bronx For New Music Video Shoot, Fans ReactWhile there's no real or outward instances of a feud between these femcees, the optics certainly don't paint them in a friendly light.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChrisean Rock's Dating Game Gone Wrong A Result Of Noluvmar Stealing Footage, Victim AllegesA contestant in Chrisean Rock's recent "20 Vs. 1" dating game was allegedly pistol-whipped on set.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSexyy Red And YG Unite For New Video Shoot, Amidst Pregnancy GlowIt looked like a fun time.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMeek Mill Recalls Starring In Pusha T & No Malice's "Hot Damn" Music VideoMeek Mill says he rapped for Pharrell at the video shoot for Clipse's "Hot Damn" as a teen.By Cole Blake
- MusicMeek Mill & Rick Ross' Music Video Shoot For "Shaq & Kobe" Lights Up Harlem, Jim Jones JoinsMany fans pulled up to the set, as Rozay and the Philly star seemed to bring out the whole neighborhood with help from the Dipset rep.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralLil Yachty Addresses Drake Music Video Leaks: "They Were In Sniper Position"Yachty explained that they were in the middle of nowhere at 3am, and spoke on the 6 God's obsessed fans that will do anything to get close.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBobbi Althoff Joins Offset's Video Shoot, Makes Off With $5KBobbi Althoff makes a cameo appearance as a bandit in Offset's Will Freeark-directed "Jealousy" music video.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureIce Spice's "In Ha Mood" Music Video Shoot Had The Bronx Turning UpThe 23-year-old was supposed to spent Monday filming for "Gangsta Boo." However, her collaborator Lil Tjay was unfortunately arrested on set.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Has Snowball Fight With Fans During Video ShootHe reportedly invited fans to film a music video outside of his home.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj & Fivio Foreign Take New York For "We Go Up" Video ShootNicki and Fivio were spotted riding around in a pink Lambo.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne & DaBaby Shoot New Music Video TogetherLil Wayne and DaBaby have a new music video on the way!By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMigos Actually Return To The Bando For "Culture III" Video ShootMigos are getting ready for the release of "Culture III."By Aron A.
- GossipOMB Peezy Arrested For Alleged Role In Roddy Ricch & 42 Dugg Video Shooting: ReportRapper OMB Peezy was reportedly arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a recent video shoot with Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar New Music Rumors Fly With TDE Video ShootKendrick Lamar fans are crossing their fingers after TDE seemingly shoots a music video this week.By Alex Zidel
- GramDaBaby Responds After Reports Of Gunfire At His Video ShootDaBaby addresses recent reports of gunfire erupting at his video shoot in North Carolina. By Aron A.
- GossipRihanna & Young Thug Video Shoot Sparks RumorsRihanna was spotted at a "secret" video shoot with Young Thug this weekend, sparking rumors that she could be collaborating with him on her new studio album.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent & Roddy Ricch Shoot Video For New Pop Smoke Song50 Cent shared some sneak peaks of he and Roddy Ricch shooting a music video for their upcoming collab with the late Pop Smoke.By Lynn S.
- MusicFuture & Lil Uzi Vert Enter Ring Of Fire In Upcoming VideoFuture and Lil Uzi Vert channel their inner daredevils and face flames head-on during a recent video shoot. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsFrench Montana Claims Kodak Black Growled At HimFrench Montana & Kodak Black never had a conversation when they filmed the video for "Lockjaw" after Kodak allegedly growled at the rapper.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsBlueface Video Shoot Madness: Wig-Snatching Victim Accuses Perpetrator Of RacismBlueface's video shoot at his house this weekend quickly turned into a catfight, and an attendee who got her wig snatched says one of the girls was flat-out racist.By Lynn S.
- AnticsBlueface Home Video Shoot Results In Half-Naked CatfightBlueface was shooting a music video at his home despite social distancing regulations, when a fight broke out between some of the thong-clad stars.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake & Future Disguised As Fast Food Employees For New Music Video"Welcome to Good Burger. Home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?" By Aron A.