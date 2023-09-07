Lil Yachty Addresses Drake Music Video Leaks: “They Were In Sniper Position”

Yachty explained that they were in the middle of nowhere at 3am, and spoke on the 6 God’s obsessed fans that will do anything to get close.

Drake and Lil Yachty have such an allure around them that people secretly approach them as if they were part of a covert special ops team to get a scoop on them. At least, that's how the Atlanta artist sees it, as he recently explained to his co-host MitchGoneMad on the A Safe Place podcast. Moreover, Yachty spoke on a clip from an eagle-eyed that went viral recently, in which he captured the two MCs filming a music video in the woods. In fact, one of the bars from the shoot mentions A$AP Rocky, which further raised interest in seeing what was going on. From Lil Boat's perspective, though, it was just downright creepy to have a die-hard find them like that.

"We were in the middle of bats**t nowhere, and it was like 3 o’clock in the morning," Lil Yachty remarked around the 4:25 mark of the video below. "I mean, in retrospect, you would assume how was anyone even around in the woods by a lake? Drake has just like these *nsane fans who follow him everywhere he goes. They were in sniper position. If somebody really wanted to do something, easily they could’ve took a headshot."

Lil Yachty Feels Creeped-Out By Fan Who Caught His Music Video Shoot With Drake

Furthermore, the Let's Start Here. creative elaborated on all that the fan must've done to dodge the 6 God's infamously stringent security. It seems innocuous to us regular viewers, but to artists, the fact that they got so close is understandably frightening. What's more is that this isn't the only exciting collaborative music video Drake has in the works. There's another with Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade on the way. As if this hype wasn't enough, Lil Yachty also spoke on what to expect from his friend's upcoming For All The Dogs album recently.

"It has the most, I would say like the most ‘performance’ album he’ll have, as far as like energy," he explained. "I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album. Some of the verses I’m just like, ‘Bruh, what’s wrong with you?’ You know what I’m saying? People gonna have a lot to say about some of his topics on this album. And I don’t think he does it on purpose, I think it’s just him- he just has a real... I will say, he deals with some controversial things." On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake and Lil Yachty.

