Drake Mentions ASAP Rocky In Alleged Upcoming Lil Yachty Collab

Given that Drake is going to release For All The Dogs presumably soon, any movement from him is inspiring frantic excitement. However, sometimes that can be purely speculative and unverified information, but since when has that ever stopped rumors from floating around? Moreover, a fan allegedly caught the 6 God and his pal Lil Yachty filming a music video for an upcoming song. You can’t tell if they’re really them in the video, but the song definitely sounds like the Toronto MC’s voice and style. What’s more is that, at the start of the clip below, you can hear a bar that shouts out none other than A$AP Rocky.

“I ain’t pretty Flacko b***h, this s**t get really Rocky,” Drake raps in the alleged snippet of his rumored upcoming Yachty collab. Maybe this doesn’t end up panning out, but it’s still a wild encounter to witness. While Drizzy and ASAP Rocky have always shown each other love, it’s actually been a while since they last teamed up on wax. Fans probably remember their hit “F**kin’ Problems” with Kendrick Lamar and 2 Chainz, for example.

Fan Allegedly Catches Drake & Lil Yachty Filming Upcoming Music Video

Not only that, but there’s actually a lot of current excitement regarding Drake music videos. The OVO mogul and Cole Bennett recently teased via Instagram that they’re working on some visuals together. Whether it’s for the For All The Dogs rollout or not is a mystery, but it’s pretty likely nonetheless. Such is the case for this new song as well. Given that it would be The Boy’s first link-up with Lyrical Lemonade, fans can’t wait to see what they cooked up.

Meanwhile, all these teases and unverified clips build up to one of the most anticipated albums of 2023. Considering how tight Yachty and Drake are, it’s actually surprising that they haven’t put a song out yet. Hopefully that changes soon. With that in mind, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake, Lil Yachty, and ASAP Rocky.

