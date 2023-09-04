Drake Mentions ASAP Rocky In Alleged Upcoming Lil Yachty Collab

A fan allegedly caught the duo filming a music video together, and was able to record bits of the song itself.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Drake Mentions ASAP Rocky In Alleged Upcoming Lil Yachty Collab

Given that Drake is going to release For All The Dogs presumably soon, any movement from him is inspiring frantic excitement. However, sometimes that can be purely speculative and unverified information, but since when has that ever stopped rumors from floating around? Moreover, a fan allegedly caught the 6 God and his pal Lil Yachty filming a music video for an upcoming song. You can’t tell if they’re really them in the video, but the song definitely sounds like the Toronto MC’s voice and style. What’s more is that, at the start of the clip below, you can hear a bar that shouts out none other than A$AP Rocky.

“I ain’t pretty Flacko b***h, this s**t get really Rocky,” Drake raps in the alleged snippet of his rumored upcoming Yachty collab. Maybe this doesn’t end up panning out, but it’s still a wild encounter to witness. While Drizzy and ASAP Rocky have always shown each other love, it’s actually been a while since they last teamed up on wax. Fans probably remember their hit “F**kin’ Problems” with Kendrick Lamar and 2 Chainz, for example.

Read More: Lil Yachty Clowns Drake Fans For Thinking “For All The Dogs” Would Drop

Fan Allegedly Catches Drake & Lil Yachty Filming Upcoming Music Video

Not only that, but there’s actually a lot of current excitement regarding Drake music videos. The OVO mogul and Cole Bennett recently teased via Instagram that they’re working on some visuals together. Whether it’s for the For All The Dogs rollout or not is a mystery, but it’s pretty likely nonetheless. Such is the case for this new song as well. Given that it would be The Boy’s first link-up with Lyrical Lemonade, fans can’t wait to see what they cooked up.

Meanwhile, all these teases and unverified clips build up to one of the most anticipated albums of 2023. Considering how tight Yachty and Drake are, it’s actually surprising that they haven’t put a song out yet. Hopefully that changes soon. With that in mind, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake, Lil Yachty, and ASAP Rocky.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Fans Disappointed After Thinking New Album Would Drop In August

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.