ASAP Rocky Fans Disappointed After Thinking New Album Would Drop In August

At the beginning of August, ASAP Rocky seemingly hinted at the drop of his new album, Don’t Be Dumb, with a simple Tweet. “AWGEST,” the Tweet read. Listeners have yet to hear a new full-length offering from him since 2018’s TESTING, so this was a pretty exciting teaser. AWGE is the name of Rocky’s creative agency, and him combining the word with August made many think the album would be released last month. September has arrived, however, and ASAP Rocky has yet to release it.

Some social media users suspected early on that rumors of the drop were cap, but regardless, fans were waiting for something big. Now, unfortunately, many are left confused and disappointed. “He stay lying,” one user wrote underneath his Tweet. Another simply commented a crying emoji. Though ASAP Rocky didn’t unveil his highly-anticipated album this month, Rihanna did just have a child, so he could have his hands full.

Fans Now Confused About “AWGEST” Tweet

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have one other child together, RZA. Following the birth of baby number two, an insider claimed that “Rihanna feels her family is now complete.” The reveal of the child’s name should be coming soon, and it’s said to stay true to their family theme of “R” names.

In July, ASAP Rocky sat down with Complex, revealing some of the producers who’ve worked on Don’t Be Dumb. “We got Pharrell Williams, we got Dean Blunt, we got Metro Boomin,” he began. “I don’t want to leave people out. We got Hitkidd, we got Tyler, The Creator, myself, Madlib, The Alchemist. We also got Mike Dean, Swedish House Mafia, and I don’t want to give too much away.” He also shared that he centers his life around family these days, a stark contrast to what he’s know for. “It’s honestly about being true to yourself and me being true to me,” he explained. “I’m really just cooling with my lady and my little man and all that, that’s just it.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on ASAP Rocky.

