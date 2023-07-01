ASAP Rocky Says His New Album Is Delayed Due To “Dummies” Leaking It

Fans have been eagerly awaiting ASAP Rocky’s next LP, Don’t Be D*mb, for a while now. The artist had previously claimed it was finished in December. He discussed the album during a recent interview with Complex, revealing what’s taking so long. “They gotta stop leaking it! These dummies got to stop leaking sh*t,” he explained, “Every time, we have to go back to the drawing board.”

Though pesky leaks may be responsible for the album’s delay, fans may not have to wait much longer to hear it. “Right now I think it’s in a place where we tightened up and we really can’t make or break anything,” he revealed. “We in album mode, it’s time to start rolling out the project.” Just today, ASAP Rocky dropped a new track titled “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” giving listeners a taste of what to expect on the new LP. He also previously released the singles “Same Problems,” “Sh*ttin’ Me,” and “D.M.B.” “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” features production by Pharrell. He even refers to his long-time partner Rihanna as his “wife” in the song, leading fans to speculate that the couple may be more serious than they let on.

ASAP Rocky Explains What's Taking So Long



Pharrell isn’t the only notable producer on the album, as during the interview, ASAP Rocky gave the outlet a jam-packed list of featured producers on Don’t Be D*mb. “We got Pharrell Williams, we got Dean Blunt, we got Metro Boomin,” he began, “I don’t want to leave people out. We got Hitkidd, we got Tyler, the Creator, myself, Madlib, The Alchemist.” He continued, “We also got Mike Dean, Swedish House Mafia, and I don’t want to give too much away.”

Elsewhere in the interview, ASAP Rocky also revealed that his goal for Don’t Be D*mb was to create something “disruptive.” “I knew Pharrell was feeling it, I was filming it. I connected with it,” he explained. “When I heard the beat, it just sounded disruptive. That’s kind of what I wanted to do, is make a disruptive record.”

