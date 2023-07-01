ASAP Rocky Confirms Producers On New Album

If this production list is anything to go off of, then A$AP Rocky’s next project, Don’t Be D*mb, is going to be something special. Moreover, the New York rapper recently sat down with Complex for an interview that provided some interesting details on his new album, his fourth studio effort. For example, they talked about his recent Beats commercial, potentially collaborating with his partner Rihanna, whether leaked songs are coming out, and much more. Of course, one of the standout elements of this interview was Rocky detailing which producers he tapped for his new LP. It’s an eclectic, acclaimed, and above all talented bunch that should create a majestic soundscape for him to float over.

“We got Pharrell Williams, we got Dean Blunt, we got Metro Boomin,” ASAP Rocky revealed to the publication. “I don’t want to leave people out. We got Hitkidd, we got Tyler, The Creator, myself, Madlib, The Alchemist. We also got Mike Dean, Swedish House Mafia, and I don’t want to give too much away.” Elsewhere in the interview, the A$AP Mob frontman also revealed that Hit-Boy and Boi1da will also appear on production from this new album. For those unaware, Tyler helped produce the single “Same Problems?” alongside Thundercat, and Skepta assisted on “D.M.B.”

ASAP Rocky Unveils Producers On New Project

Hit-Boy & Boi-1da are also on it! pic.twitter.com/SPWzmYAUu1 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 20, 2023

Of course, Pharrell also worked on production for Rocky’s latest single, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n).” With these highlights in mind, surely there’s a lot more amazing production on ASAP Rocky’s fourth studio album. It’s been far too long since he graced us with a fully cohesive project of material, and it’s shaping up to be a big year of returns in 2023. In addition, the 34-year-old spoke to Complex about his family life and how it’s much different to what he was known for.

“It’s honestly about being true to yourself and me being true to me,” he remarked. “The prior Flacko is just females, lean, and weed and no-good n***as and women around all day. That was 10 years ago. I think now that my reality is more so I have a little mystique to me, I really don’t like to be on Front Street all day. I’m really just cooling with my lady and my little man and all that, that’s just it. Other than that, I’m with the creatives at AWGE and a few friends and I call it a day. That’s simplicity for me.” Check out the full interview with the link below and stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on ASAP Rocky.

