producers
- MusicMadlib Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDive into Madlib's 2024 net worth of $4M, his multifaceted career, innovative music styles, and impact on hip hop in our insightful piece.By Jake Skudder
- MusicDJ Mustard Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The ProducerExplore DJ Mustard's remarkable journey from LA's underground clubs to a net worth of $14 million in 2024, underpinned by his unique beats.By Rain Adams
- MusicTaz Taylor Threatens Artists With Legal Action For Not Paying His Producers"It's just disrespectful to have people waiting for almost a year while y'all collect money off songs," the Internet Money boss expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHitkidd Calls For Labels To Stop Separating Artists From ProducersHitkidd voiced his frustration with music labels on social media over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Helps BNYX Top The Hot 100 Producers Chart For The First TimeBYNX produced 6 songs from "For All The Dogs."By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicOffset "Set It Off" Album Credits Revealed: Producers & FeaturesOffset does it big on "Set It Off." Check out the full album credits.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Credits Include Frank Ocean, DJ Screw, BNYX & Many MoreDrizzy worked with a lot of writers, producers, and featured guests to make his eighth studio album something to remember.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWho Is Yume? The Producer Working With Tory LanezThe rising artist-producer bagged her first Grammy nod at 15.By Demi Phillips
- MusicASAP Rocky Confirms Producers On New AlbumTyler, The Creator, Madlib, The Alchemist, Swedish House Mafia, Metro Boomin, and many others were behind the boards for this release.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicShaq Warns Producers: "I'm Coming For That Throne"Shaq's honing his production skills.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMax B Calls On Producers To Send Him BeatsMax B wants producers to send him beats for his return to music.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentScott Storch Is Unmatched: Best Hits With Beyoncé, Dr. Dre & MoreAs one of the industry's hottest producers, Scott Storch has dozens of hits under his belt. Here are a few of his biggest jams.By Erika Marie