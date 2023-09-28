Who Is Yume? The Producer Working With Tory Lanez

One of the fastest-rising producers right now is Yume. At just 16 years old, she’s already a Grammy nominee and has worked with some of Hip Hop’s finest. While she’s stayed heavily behind the scenes for a while, she’s now in the front seat and is releasing music of her own. With artists like Chris Brown, Drake, and Young Thug in her portfolio, the only way is up. However, Yume is also gaining traction for her upcoming single featuring none other than Tory Lanez. Naturally, this collaboration has polarized many, but the artist-producer’s skills are never up for question. Her accomplishments are many, and she’s sure to become one of the most notable names on the come up.

The Staggering Rise Of Yume

If the Queen Bee, Lil Kim, showers your praises, then you’re evidently a big deal. That’s the case for Yume, who has been dubbed the “Aaliyah of Rap” by the Queen herself. The rising star was heavily encouraged by her family to chase her musical dreams, and it’s been a steady rise ever since. What started out as a passion has now become a fully-fledged career path for Yume.

Yume moved to Los Angeles at the age of 14 from Curaçao, the Dutch Caribbean. Interestingly, the multifaceted and versatile artist revealed to BET Talks that she began producing at just nine. Furthermore, during the mandatory lockdown in 2020, she became fully committed to honing her craft. “I was always into music since I was a baby. I would also say how much I wanted to be an artist, producing, and so much more,” she said. “During the quarantine, I had nothing to do so I was fully tapped into making music and I went for it.”

Debut Single & Important Co-Signs

Yume released her debut single, “Do It Better,” in April 2022. Beyond producing and performing on the track, she also directed the music video’s shoot. At the single’s release party, Lil Kim referred to her as a mix between Aaliyah and Travis Scott. Besides the praise from the icon, Yume’s catalog of co-signs is stacked. Kaniel Castañeda, famously known as KanielTheOne, has worked closely with Yume, serving somewhat as a mentor to her.

When she was just 13, Yume worked on “Go Crazy,” the hit single by Chris Brown and Young Thug. The song earned critical acclaim, and took home numerous awards, including the Song of the Year Award at the Soul Train Awards. She also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album for her work on Drake’s timeless Certified Lover Boy album. This significantly brought more attention her way.

Upcoming Release & The Future Of Yume

While her debut EP has been teased since last year, Yume is yet to share any new updates. After releasing “Do It Better,” she released another single, “Treat You Better,” in December 2022. Her upcoming single, “Pull Up,” is set to feature Tory Lanez, and will be released on Friday, September 29. Lanez is another notable name in Hip Hop to publicly co-sign Yume. Further, this release is highly anticipated as it is Lanez's first release since he began serving his prison sentence.

A New Hitmaker On The Horizon

A quick glance at her Instagram page reveals that Yume is building a roster of impressive names as part of her clientele. She has been sighted with Lil Uzi Vert, King Combs, Timbaland, Swae Lee, and more. The award-winning artist and producer was already achieving incredible feats before her 16th birthday, and is evidently not slowing down. Her rising fanbase are at the edge of their seats concerning her EP, and anticipate the Hip Hop stars she will be working with in the future.

