Tory Lanez To Appear In Court, Seeking Release On Bail

Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years behind bars for his role in Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 shooting last month. According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, he's scheduled to appear in court again tomorrow, asking to be released on bail. He'll appear before LA County Judge David V. Herriford, who gave Lanez his sentence back in August. The performer is looking to live with his wife and child in the LA area and continue his career.

Cuniff spoke to Michael Freedman of The Freedman Firm, who claims this will be a tough sell. "Generally, to get bail pending appeal, you have to show a substantial likelihood of prevailing on appeal, which often means a substantial likelihood you can show error by the trial judge," he explained. "So it's pretty rare for a trial judge to find the defense can make this showing about the same judge's own rulings, especially after the judge has already denied post-trial motions raising those same arguments."

Read More: Tory Lanez’s “Alone At Prom” Album Inspiration, Alexa, Gets Touching Tribute From Singer After Death

Tory Lanez' Motion For Bail

Though it's unlikely the judge will grant his request, it's not impossible. His bail motion insists that he will maintain his sobriety if he's released. The owner of a rehab facility told the judge that Lanez is a good candidate for treatment, though his motion for bail fails to mention rehab. The owner also claimed that they could pick Lanez up and bring him to rehab himself, despite his motion stating that he would be renting a home from a friend.

Last week, it was reported that Lanez turned down a plea deal ahead of his sentencing. The deal would have seen him spending only four years in prison. He opted instead to take the case to trial, which landed him a sentence of more than double what the plea deal would have had him serving. He's maintained his innocence throughout the case. Share your thoughts in the comments section below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tory Lanez.

Read More: Tory Lanez Reportedly Refused Plea Deal, Would Have Served Four Years

[Via]