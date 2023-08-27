Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Updates His Appeal Process, Addresses His Italy Trip

Tory Lanez wants to move forward with his appeal process for his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, but has some bumps in the road to go over first. For example, his attorney Jose Baez hadn’t filed the motion for this yet despite promises that he would do so promptly. Moreover, these reports came from Meghann Cuniff, the independent reporter who’s covered this case extensively and drawn the ire of Tory’s team as a result. In addition, she said that Baez was posting snaps from an Italy trip. The lawyer recently took to Instagram to comment on these reports and provide a status update on the post-sentence process for the Canadian artist.

“It has been brought to my attention that a blogger [Cuniff] has claimed that Tory Lanez is not a priority because I’m allegedly in Italy,” Baez wrote. “For the record I travel to Italy 2 to 4 times a year. I have both business interests as well as clients who have business in Italy. It is a beautiful country and a privilege to visit. This blogger has had a clear bias against Tory and has attacked everyone associated with him as well as made numerous inaccurate assumptions. In fairness to her, she has no legal training and has never worked in the court system [not true, by the way], so her opinions have little to no merit whatsoever.” In addition, he took a screenshot of an account that alleges that Cuniff “is a drunk.”

Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Refutes Meghann Cuniff

In another Story post, he actually updated people on Tory’s situation. “Finally to all of Tory’s fans,” Baez stated. “I can report that because his motion for a new trial covered many of the issues that will be appealed, we are way ahead of schedule. The court reporter has not completed all of the transcripts and until that happens he must wait to file the appeal. As for other motions Tory is evaluating ALL of his options. Thank you all, he appreciates your support.”

More Updates From Jose Baez

Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether Baez meant to refer to Meghann Cuniff as the “court reporter.” Either way, it sounds odd on the outside, but there’s probably a lot of legal processes that he’s simply abiding by. Regardless, the appeal process will move forward eventually, and the court’s decision might end this case for now. For more news and the latest updates on Tory Lanez, come back to HNHH.

