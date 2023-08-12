Meghann Cuniff Dishes Her Thoughts On The Tory Lanez Trial In New GQ Interview

If you’ve tried to stay up to date on the Tory Lanez trial, you most likely recognize Meghann Cuniff’s name. Moreover, she’s the reporter who provided (and is still providing) excellent stories, updates, and insights into the artist’s legal reckoning for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. In fact, her coverage became so acclaimed and impactful in the media that Tory and his team tried to discredit her. With that in mind, it’s only natural that other outlets like GQ would want to have a chat with her about her experience. Furthermore, in a new interview, the Oregon-raised journalist discussed multiple aspects of this high-profile case and her own notoriety.

For example, on the topic of her recent publishing of Iggy Azalea’s letter in support of Tory Lanez (and also Mario’s), Meghann Cuniff explained why she felt that was important. “[Social media is] the current medium where everyone is,” she remarked to the publication. “What I’ve noticed from researching court coverage and just looking at L.A. Superior Court over the years- because there’s so much history in that courthouse- they used to allow cameras all over the courthouse. There was a trial involving The Twilight Zone movie. It was a manslaughter trial. It was a huge, huge, high-profile case in the ’80s. And when you see the footage from it, have all the testimony on coverage. TV was just the medium back then. We’ve transitioned away from that.

Read More: Tory Lanez Refuses To Apologize Amid 10-Year Prison Sentence

Meghann Cuniff’s Latest Twitter Update

I’ll have an article soon with all of Lanez’s support letters.



I’ll also have a big article next week on Smokey Robinson’s civil trial: I got to see him testify yesterday and it was amazing. 83 years old and he’d never testified in court before. Historic. https://t.co/uEqaPmkwUy — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 12, 2023

“The restrictions that courts place on access to coverage I think are hurtful to the public’s understanding of the court,” she continued. “When you’re talking about mainstream stuff and you’re trying to balance all the misinformation out there, I mean, you have to get on the same level.” Elsewhere, Meghann Cuniff also addressed misinformed and rapid coverage of the trial on blog spaces, making her mission that much more important. In addition, she addressed people both praising and attacking her online, the sentence’s fairness, Tory’s attitude throughout this process, and what she hopes people will take away from it.

“I hope people see this as just an example of how different internet life or blog life or your perception of a case from the internet comments can be from what actually is happening in the courtroom or what actually is happening in real life,” she shared. “The idea that this was such a high-profile case and so much interest in it, why aren’t all the court documents available online? I just think it’s totally shameful that the L.A. Superior Court has this stuff locked down, and you have to go through all these hoops just to get public documents on the case.” Check out the full interview with the via link below and stay up to date on HNHH for the latest Tory Lanez news. Also, thank you, Meghann, for all your hard work, integrity, and efforts to level the playing field.

Read More: Tory Lanez’s Mindset Revealed Amid 10-Year Prison Sentence

[via]