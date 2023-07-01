Battles between artists and the media range from playful to serious to downright nasty, but rarely have they been so direct as this when it comes to a court case. Moreover, for those unaware, Tory Lanez recently blasted journalist Meghann Cuniff’s reporting on his shooting case, calling it fake and “biased.” Cuniff has been following the 30-year-old’s legal proceedings for months if not years now, and her recent work focused around his state of mind. Furthermore, she claimed to speak to an attorney who sought to represent Lanez who had called him “totally despondent” and claimed he wanted to go to state prison.

“With all due respect…” Tory Lanez’s IG Story read. “Please disregard anything Megan Cuniff reports on Tory Lanez. Her objective, perspective/narrative has always been negative and extremely biased towards him. If there is an update on Tory it will come from this page. If it doesn’t come from this page, it’s not real. With love – The Umbrella.” Meanwhile, Cuniff’s response to the whole matter was short and sweet. “Wish he’d @’d me or at least spelled my name correctly,” she wrote on Twitter with a crying emoji.

Tory Lanez & Meghann Cuniff Go Back & Forth

Also on Twitter, Cuniff retweeted some messages that hinted more at her thoughts on the whole matter. “This is *nsane,” a user said of Tory Lanez’s post. “And people will literally disregard her reporting and continue to believe bloggers because they’re using his account is try to discredit her.” “The attacks on @meghanncuniff from Lanez and his supporters stay absurd, largely launched by people who don’t understand a thing about courts or journalism,” another added. “There’s no bias. We both cover hundreds of cases a year. Literally don’t have time to have an opinion about defendants.”

“Regarding Lanez’s post about me, I can’t pretend to know what’s happening in Lanez’s team’s world,” Cuniff wrote in a summary of her article on the Canadian singer and rapper’s new lawyer. “My best guess is they are at least a little bit embarrassed by the Ronda Dixon episode and posted that as a a coping mechanism.” The “Hurts Me” artist will receive his sentence on August 7 as of writing this article. Check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Tory Lanez.

