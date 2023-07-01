The case of Tory Lanez seems harder to pin down by the minute. Moreover, it’s not because of a lack of evidence or unclear judicial proceedings, but rather because of how much animosity there seems to be about it online. On Wednesday (July 12), journalist Meghann Cuniff reported that the artist was “totally despondent” behind bars and sought to go to a state prison. Furthermore, this came from a conversation she had with attorney Ronda Renee Dixon, who motioned to be a part of his legal counsel. While the court denied the motion, Lanez and his team still posted a disparaging message against Cuniff’s reports on his Instagram account’s Story.

“With all due respect…” Tory Lanez’s IG Story post began, posted shortly after Cuniff’s reporting spread online. “Please disregard anything Meghann Cuniff reports on Tory Lanez. Her objective, perspective/narrative has always been negative and extremely biased towards him. If there is an update on Tory it will come from this page. If it doesn’t come from this page, it’s not real. With love – The Umbrella.” While Cuniff hasn’t directly responded to these allegations, she did retweet some remarks about how reporters cover so many cases that they don’t have time to be biased against defendants.

Tory Lanez Labels Meghann Cuniff’s Reporting As “Biased”

Tory Lanez responds to a journalist who reported that his new lawyer said his eyes were black and he wanted to go to state prison. 😳 pic.twitter.com/yyMjuJ33DT — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 13, 2023

Not only that, but the Legal Affairs and Trials reporter also quoted Dixon in her reports. Although it’s not a surefire stamp of proof, it’s worth noting that Dixon seemingly hasn’t publicly responded to these allegations as of writing this article. In addition, both parties have a track record that spectators can examine for themselves, and journalists (especially of Cuniff’s visibility) have a responsibility and reputation to uphold. Still, like everything else from Tory Lanez’s team in this case, it’s at best retaliatory and at worst murky.

“His eyes were black,” Dixon reportedly told Cuniff. “He was totally despondent. He told me he wanted to go to state prison. I said, ‘You want to go to state prison? Why?’ He said, ‘At least I’ll be able to go out in the yard and talk to people.’ That upset me. I don’t think he’s guilty.” For more news and the latest updates on Tory Lanez, check back in with HNHH.

